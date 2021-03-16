MURRAY — Marshall County’s girls earned their second straight Fourth District Championship trophy on Monday night with a 54-36 victory over Calloway County’s Lady Lakers at Murray State’s CFSB Center.
Now, they’re eying a second straight First Region title, to boot.
Senior Lady Marshal Cayson Conner led all scorers wth 23 points off three 3-pointers and a 4-for-4 night at the free throw line.
“We had spurts where we looked good tonight,” Marshall head coach Aaron Beth said. “Offensively, Cayson had a big night. She’s solid and going to come to play every game, especially now that it’s the postseason.
“We got to be a little more physical inside,” Beth added. “Halle (Langhi) had a solid game with a double-double but at the same time, she’s got to be a little more physical — more aggressive offensively.”
Langhi, a junior, ended the night with 11 points. Seniors Layne Pea and Sophie Galloway shared a combined 15 in the championship game. For Pea, all nine came from 3-point range.
By intermission, Marshall County led their district opponent 32-14 and only faltered for a minuscule amount of time in the second half.
“Right now with the postseason, it’s advance and move on. Don’t worry if you didn’t play so well; correct the mistake,” Beth stated. “At this point in the year, it doesn’t matter. You win the game and find out who your next opponent is. We’ll be ready to go on Saturday.”
All four of the opening round games for the girls’ regional will be played Saturday. The regional draw is set for Wednesday.
For Calloway County, the young and hungry eighth-grade Skylar Waller led her Lady Lakers with 13 points. Waller went 3-for-3 at the free throw line. Seventh grader Sayler Lowe followed with nine points.
All-District Tournament Team
Marshall County — Halle Langhi, Cayson Conner, Layne Pea, Presley Jezik. Calloway County — Skylar Waller, Elle Carson, Sunny Clark. Murray — Angela Gierhart, Makenzie Turley.
MARSHALL COUNTY 54, CALLOWAY COUNTY 36
Calloway Count 4 10 12 10 — 36
Marshall County 14 18 6 16 — 54
CALLOWAY COUNTY: Waller 13, Lowe 9, Carson 7, Clark 4, Futrell 3. Field goals: 13. 3- pointers: 2 (Futrell, Lowe). Free throws: 4/7. Fouls: 7. Record: 18-6.
MARSHALL COUNTY: Conner 23, Langhi 11, Pea 9, Galloway 6, Jezik 3, Darnall 2. Field goals: 15. 3-pointers: 7 (Pea 3, Conner 3). Free throws: 9/10. Fouls: 10. Record: 19-2.
Murray gets bite back vs. Marshall
In a rematch of the 2019 Fourth District Championship, Murray did not hold anything back. With sophomore Grant Whitaker leading the way, the Tigers earned the title of champions at the CFSB Center on Monday night, 61-46, against the Marshals.
“I thought our guys did what it took to win tonight,” Murray head coach Dior Curtis said. “Kudos to Marshall, they’re a good team, just tonight we were a little bit better.”
The last matchup between the two came on March 2, when Marshall knocked out a 51-49 victory. This time, the Tigers pushed a little harder both offensive and defensive.
“Grant came out and played well, Qwamie McCallister played well for us tonight,” Curtis said. “Our big four that made the all-tournament team, they were huge for us. Zavion Carman came in and did some good things around the rim for us.”
Not only did Whitaker lead all scorers with 19 points, he controlled the court from start to finish. In the first quarter, the Tigers held Marshall County to only four points. And from there foul trouble kept the Marshals from playing with their full potential.
Juniors Trey Boggess and Charqwan McCallister evenly split their combined 24 points. Freshman Zavion Carman finished with 10 points.
Curtis added, “I was very proud of my guys. I told them that I hope we play like this every night and every time we step out on the court.”
Marshall senior Zion Harmon and junior Quinn Smith each scored 11 points.. In addition, junior Kole Sedlock finished with seven points and went 2-for-2 at the free throw line.
The fate of the Marshals and Tigers in the opening round of the regional tournament will come on Wednesday. The regional draw will be hosted at Marshall County High School on Wednesday morning.
All-District Tournament Team
Marshall County — Zion Harmon, Quinn Smith, Kole Sedlock. Murray — Grant Whitaker, Trey Boggess, Gabe Taylor, Charqwan McCallister. Calloway County — Evan Garrison, Matthew Ray.
MURRAY 61, MARSHALL COUNTY 46
Murray 15 18 10 18 — 61
Marshall County 4 13 12 17 — 46
MURRAY: Whitaker 19, Boggess 12, McCallister 12, Carman 10, Taylor 7, Miles 1. Field goals: 18. 3-pointers: 3 (Boggess 2, Taylor). Free throws: 16/21. Fouls: 12. Record: 15-7.
MARSHALL COUNTY: Harmon 11, Q. Smith 11, Sedlock 7, Schroader 6, Wall 3, R. Smith 2, Miller 2, Davis 2, Mills 2. Field goals: 14. 3-pointers: 5 (Schroader 2, Harmon, Sedlock, Wall). Free throws: 3/4. Fouls: 18. Record: 11-9.
