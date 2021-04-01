Pressure and high expectations were themes for the Marshall County girls basketball team all season. Now that the Lady Marshals are First Region champions and headed to Rupp Arena for the Sweet 16 for the second straight year, it’s safe to say the pressure was overcome and the expectations met.
“We wanted this so bad, and we got it, and we should have. But you still never know. You have to go out and play the game,” Lady Marshals head coach Aaron Beth told The Sun after his team defeated McCracken County in Saturday’s region championship game. “Now we’re going to focus on enjoying practice until we go to Rupp, and when we go to Rupp, we’re going to enjoy walking in and seeing Rupp. Then we’ll go out on the floor and warm up and try our best to play four games.”
It takes four wins to claim the state championship, and the Lady Marshals have their eyes firmly on the prize.
They were denied the chance to play in the Sweet 16 last season after it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and used that as motivation to get back to Rupp in 2021.
“After winning it (the region championship) last year, it felt great, but then the state tournament got taken away, so we wanted to make sure we put ourselves in position to get back there, and we did that,” Marshall County senior Cayson Conner told The Sun on Saturday.
They certainly did, and in dominating fashion. The Lady Marshals went 12-0 against First Region foes and are 22-2 overall after being ranked among the top teams in the state in the Associated Press poll all season.
They’ve outscored their opponents by 575 points thanks to a strong defense allowing just 33.9 points per game.
But, after going 24-9 and winning a region title last season and returning five seniors and adding senior transfer Sophie Galloway this year, the Lady Marshals expected to have success in 2021. So it was their job to live up to those expectations.
“It’s been a different, stressful year for me personally because of the expectations of this team,” Beth said. “We knew what we had coming back, and we knew we had an extra piece with Sophie coming in, and we knew we were going to be the favorite team. As the season went on, I could see us progressing. Winning the region championship just takes a huge pressure off because we were expected to do it.”
The Lady Marshals opened the season with a 67-60 loss at Bethlehem but proceeded to rattle off 18 straight victories before suffering their only other defeat of the season — 48-39 at Southwestern. Outside of those two games, they were rarely challenged. In the postseason, they’ve won their four games by an average of 26.5 points. They were heavy favorites in most of their games and rose to the occasion and played like it.
“I’d much rather be the favorite team and have the best players, but it is a whole different kind of pressure from an internal standpoint on me,” Beth said. “But I wouldn’t trade it. I love the competition, and I love coaching these girls.”
In addition to Conner and Galloway, the Lady Marshals’ core group includes seniors Presley Jezik and Layne Pea and juniors Jada Driver and Halle Langhi.
“This is one of the best, most unique groups as a team I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been around teams all my life,” Beth said. “The chemistry and the bonds that these girls have and how great they are as human beings makes it that much more special.”
However, Beth was quick to point out that his team’s work isn’t done. The Girls Sweet 16 begins on April 7, and the Lady Marshals have plans on having success at Rupp Arena. They’ll take on Pikeville (26-5) at 10 a.m. April 8.
“We’ve shown we can play with people around the state,” Beth said. “I know this team is going to give me everything they’ve got.”
And there isn’t any other team he’d rather be traveling to Lexington with.
“I know that they’re going to be successful people in life based on their actions every day in practice and being around them for the past year and half,” he said. “I’m very fortunate to get to coach a team like this.”
