The historic run for the 2020-21 Marshall County Lady Marshals ended like most great sports stories often do. They are the stories that will be passed down from generation to generation. A moment in time when an entire region stopped what they were doing — even for a mere second — to cheer on their local team.
And although it ended in controversial fashion on the court, the Lady Marshals can stand proud of what was accomplished in such a year of uncertainty and compromise.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how our girls played this year. We had some tough competition, but we stepped up,” head coach Aaron Beth told The Sun on Tuesday. “In almost every game we played this season, we had the chance to win. It shows the amount of toughness and character when we can play that type of schedule and make it to the (state) championship game.”
After being denied the chance to play in the Sweet 16 last season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Lady Marshals were determined to make it back to Rupp Arena in 2021. And that’s exactly what they did, going 12-0 against First Region rivals and finishing their season with a record of 25-3.
“I felt like our postseason was exceptional, and this bunch is 11-1 in the last two years in the postseason. Last year, we didn’t get to play in the state tournament because of COVID,” Beth said. “Last season, we won district and three games in the region, and this year won district and three games in the region. Then they won three out of four at the state tournament, so they showed they could step up when the time was needed for them to step up.”
In the final game, it came down to one possession with Sacred Heart leading 49-47. With 1.3 seconds left, Marshall County had one last chance to try and win the championship game. With senior Cayson Conner knocked down while trying to catch the inbounds pass, spectators at Rupp and those listening at home stood silent waiting for the foul to be called. But the call never came.
“We’re disappointed with the loss. There are about 20 different things that could have happened differently where we could have come out on top,” Beth said. “So that doesn’t take away from how special this team is and how proud I am of them.”
During their run, the Lady Marshals outscored their opponents by 601 points due to their prowess on the court and overall team chemistry. Standout senior Conner led her team with 377 points, recording 14 per game. Conner’s natural leadership earned her the Joey Fosko Award during regional play as well as being named to the All-Tournament Team at Rupp with teammates Halle Langhi and Layne Pea. Conner also recently announced her commitment to play basketball at Murray State. She will sign with the Racers on Monday.
In addition to Conner, Langhi and Pea, the Lady Marshals’ core group included seniors Presley Jezik and Sophie Galloway along with junior Jada Driver.
“They have played together since they were 5 or 6 years old and you can tell how much chemistry they have,” Beth said. “They just enjoy being around each other. I think that was one of the most unique things about this team. They got along all the time, you know, it wasn’t just a show. Everybody was unselfish and put the team first. They all put their individual accolades second and the team in first.”
As far as personal accolades, Langhi recorded her 1,000th career point during the regular season. On top of her achievement, she finished the season with 332 points, recording 12.8 per game. She also went on to lead her team with 211 rebounds (8.1 rpg).
Driver followed with 262 points (9.4 ppg) and led the Lady Marshals with 62 made 3-point shots on 43.1% accuracy. Pea finished her season with 227 points (8.1 ppg) and was second-best on the team with 43 3-pointers.
Galloway, the newest addition to the team, also made a mark in this historic season, averaging 7.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. And to round out the core, Jezik averaged 5.1 points and sank 32 3-pointers.
“We didn’t leave an ounce of effort out on the floor. Everything we had, we left it out there,” Beth said. “It still kind of needs to sink in a little bit, to be honest with you, but I think, you know as the days and weeks and months pass, even years from now, it’ll be easy to look back and see how unique and special this year was. I was fortunate enough to be on the bench with my dad (Howard Beth) in 1984, 37 years ago when we were in the championship game.”
Beth added, “You know that’s a long time. But this will be a team that we’ll be talking about 30 years from now.”
