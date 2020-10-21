With 31.5 seconds left in double-overtime, the Murray Lady Tigers extended their crazy postseason in electric fashion, when Kyra Jones buried her second goal of the night to upset McCracken County, 4-3, at Marquette Stadium.
Murray was trailing 3-0 after 41 minutes after brilliant goals from Hillary Hollowell, Davis Dubrock and Olivia Bogaczyk when the Lady Tigers’ rally began.
Murray State commit and senior Angela Gierhart banked and bent in two corner kicks in the 41st and 69th minutes — her second one tying the game at 3-all. In between, Jones squeezed a shot through Karsyn Allard’s hands in the 63rd, as momentum shifted Murray’s way.
For the Lady Mustangs, looking to return to the First Region championship game after the school’s first appearance in 2019, it was as tough as tough could be.
“Devastating, yes, because I felt we had to be in the talks for winning the region, and we didn’t do anything a whole lot wrong (in the game),” noted Lady Mustangs coach Chris Lacey.
“It’s cliche, but it just really didn’t bounce our way. I was proud of the girls’ efforts, and they left it all on the field. That’s all I can ask of them.”
Indeed, possession was nearly 50-50, and particularly after McCracken County snagged a 3-0 lead with 39 minutes left in regulation.
Murray simply found another gear, and of the four goals scored by the Lady Tigers, only one was nearly within reach of Allard.
Gierhart’s two corner kicks? Unreachable by most standards.
“I haven’t seen that in a long time,” Lacey said. “Kudos to her. It’s one of those things ... if someone’s on the post and jumps to head it, they probably don’t get it.”
Murray coach Shauna Traylor lauded Gierhart’s efforts.
“She’s overlooked, I think,” Traylor said. “I don’t know if people really know that, but she’s not a goalscorer. She can score goals, and she is our leading goalscorer. But she loves the pressure. ‘Put the pressure on me.’ You know what I mean? Not all players take that.”
McCracken County graduates a plethora of talent in its senior class, 13 players, and will look to rebuild again in 2021.
“It’s been a big change in four years, and it’s all credit to the girls,” Lacey added. “This is a different program than it was four years ago. We’re just going to keep building.”
MURRAY 4, MCCRACKEN 3 (2OT)
SCORING
First Half — 30’ MC Hillary Hollowell (unassisted), 33’ MC Davis Dubrock (unassisted, Olivia Bogaczyk shot).
Second Half — 41’ MC Olivia Bogaczyk (Hillary Hollowell assists), 52’ MUR Angela Gierhart (corner), 63’ MUR Kyra Jones (unassisted), 69’ MUR Angela Gierhart (corner).
First OT — None.
Second OT — 90’ MUR Kyra Jones (unassisted).
STATISTICS
Shots: MC 12, MUR 11. Saves: MC Karsyn Allard 3, Ana Bryson 3. Corners: MC 3, MUR 5.
RECORDS
McCracken County 10-4-2, Murray 9-6-2.
Lady Marshals move forward
Marshall County came away with a hardfought 3-0 win against St. Mary on Tuesday at Marquette Stadium, advancing into Thursday’s First Region championship game behind a clinical defensive effort and three nearly-perfect, late-half goals from Kallen “K.C.” Fuller, Peyton Lamb and Anna Robertson.
Tied nil-nil for the first 27 minutes, Janie Pagel’s corner kick from the left side in the 28th minute was perfectly placed for Fuller, who buried it past St. Mary star keeper Anistyn Thomas for the 1-0 lead.
A sophomore, Fuller was quickly embraced by senior defender Whitley Watwood, who simply understood how difficult of a goal it was to score.
“It was practically the header off the corner,” Watwood said. “That’s always exciting, especially when it comes from a sophomore.”
At the half, St. Mary was extremely pleased to be down just one goal ... a culmination of a season’s work.
“Being down 1-0, we had to make a couple of changes,” noted St. Mary coach Andrew Leonard, who had to bolt quickly to coach the Vikings in Draffenville. “We just played counter the entire time, and we almost got them a couple of times with Vanessa Becker, who played long striker. We looked at some combinations between her and Ansley Eck.
“Marshall County was nervous for a good part, especially in that first half. The girls stuck to the script, and they used everything I taught them over these past two years.”
The Lady Marshals would need another 35 minutes before the next two goals, which came back-to-back. Peyton Lamb’s laser and Anna Robertson’s rocket gave nice cushion against a Lady Vikings squad that — despite being outshot 31-1 — kept pushing past the midline in an effort to counter.
“There’s an adjustment period to the (artificial) turf, but I think we got better with some possession and some give-and-gos,” noted Marshall County coach Michael Boone. “(St. Mary) may have tired a little bit, but I think we kind of got our feet a bit under us, and were able to play a little more through the midfield and use the forwards a little more effectively to get those two goals.”
Credit must go to Thomas, who unofficially registered 16 saves in the final match of 2020, and the Lady Vikings, who maintained considerable possession in the early part of both halves.
But Watwood, freshman Chase Hill and sophomore Clara Boddy, however, erased multiple chances for St. Mary, and allowed keeper Parker Perry to have to face only one shot and one corner opportunity.
“I think our backline is pretty young, except for me,” Watwood added. “Hill and Clara, and sub Johnna Walker, we’re pretty young, but we’re strong and we step to the ball. And if we do get beat, we’re pretty quick to recover, and we have good pressure-cover with our defense. And we communicate pretty well off the ball as well. And I think it’s why our defense has been so solid this year.”
MARSHALL 3, ST. MARY 0
SCORING
First Half — 28’ MC Kallen “K.C.” Fuller (Janie Pagel assists).
Second Half — 64’ MC Peyton Lamb (unassisted), 66’ MC Anna Robertson (Kinsley Perry assists).
STATISTICS
Shots: MC 31, SM 1. Saves: MC Parker Perry 1, SM Anistyn Thomas 16. Corners: MC 8, SM 1.
RECORDS
Marshall County 10-2-2; St. Mary 3-9-1.
Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.
