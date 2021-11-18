The Lady Marshals held their annual golf banquet to celebrate another successful year and highlight the talent on their roster.
Savannah Howell (Sr) (74.86):
Howell had two individual wins, two second place finishes, and five other Top-10 Finishes. She finished T11th at both the KGCA All State Tournament and the KHSAA State Championship, made the KGCA All Region Team four years and earned KGCA First Team All State honors for the third straight year (finishing seventh in All State Points with 825). Howell has played high school golf for eight years and will continue her golf career at Western Ky University.
Megan Hertter (Sr) (75):
Hertter had two individual wins, three second place finishes, and seven other top-10 finishes. She finished T21st at the KGCA AllState, and was ninth at the KHSAA State Championship. Hertter made the KGCA All Region Team four years, earned Second Team All State honors the past two years (finishing 12th in All State points with 745). She has played high school golf for six years and will continue her golf career at Florida Southern College.
Elsie Riley (Jr) (86)Riley had a 12th place finish at The Lady Maroons Invitational at Pulaski County and a T25th finish at the Bowling Green Invitational. Elsie finished the season with 75 All State Points.
Katie Roberts (Fr) (83.4)
Roberts finished seventh in the Regional Tournament shooting even par on the back nine, finished T18th at the KHSAA State Championship. She saved her best golf for the postseason where she shot 79 and 81 in the two rounds at the KHSAA State Championship and ended up with 120 All State Points.
Trinity Beth (8th) (72.54)Beth had three Individual wins, two second place finishes and five other top-10 finishes. She won the KGCA All State Tournament in a 3-hole playoff, and finished solo second going 2-under in her last five holes at the KHSAA State Championship. Beth set a new school scoring record shooting a 65 at the Lady Spartan Invitational. She was named First Region Player of the Year, earned First Team All-State honors for the second straight year, and was named Ky Miss Golf for the second straight year with 1170 All State points. She was also named Golf House Ky Girls Junior Player of the year and was named to the AJGA Girls Junior All Star Team.
CeCelia Ray (7th) (82.4)CeCelia had two top-10 finishes at the Greenwood Lady Gator Invitational and the South Warren Lady Spartan Invitational shooting 76 and 75. She also shot a 79 in the opening round of the KHSAA State Championship in Bowling Green and ended the season with 155 All State Points.
Team Stats 2021• Average Team Score 304.6 (14 rounds)
• Won 10 tournaments
• Team broke 300 three times, including a new school record low of 285 at The Lady Spartan Invitation at Crosswinds GC in Bowling Green.
• Eight Rounds Under Par-Trinity(4), Savannah(2), Megan(2)
• First Region Champions (Fifth consecutive)
• All State Champions(2020/2021)
• KHSAA State Champions(2020/2021)
• Set a new KHSAA State Tournament record low two day score of 614 with all 5 players braking 80 on day one (Trinity 75, Savannah 75, Megan 77, Katie 79, CeCelia 79)
• Only time in the history of Marshall County Athletics that a sport has won Back-to-Back State Championships.
