DRAFFENVILLE — There were multiple reasons for fans to be excited for Friday night’s tilt between the Graves County Lady Eagles and Marshall County Lady Marshals.
Not only were the top two teams in the First Region facing off, but it was also a reunion of sorts for two coaches and one player.
Graves County first-year head coach Lyndon Dunning returned to his alma mater for the first time since taking over at Graves following an assistant coaching stint with the Marshals just last season.
Marshall County head coach Aaron Beth got the chance to square off against his former team while sporting a new addition to the Lady Marshals, former Lady Eagle Sophie Galloway.
To say the air was filled with anticipation at Reed Conder Gymnasium would be an understatement.
Fueled by the dominant inside play of junior forward Halle Langhi, the Lady Marshals defeated Graves County 64-50.
Langhi led the Lady Marshals with 20 points, while senior guard Cayson Conner added 16.
In addition to her stellar play against Graves, Langhi added another milestone to her career at Marshall County on Friday night, scoring her 1,000 career point in the fourth quarter.
Graves County forward Avery Myatt was a bright spot for the Lady Eagles, scoring a game-high 24 points.
The Lady Marshals came out strong, using a full-court press on defense and their unmatchable size in the paint to take a 18-10 lead at the end of one quarter.
In the second frame, Marshall continued to pile it on, using Langhi’s 13 first-half points to lead the Lady Eagles 35-19 at the half.
Marshall continued its dominance in the paint in the second half, jumping out to a 20-point lead midway through the third quarter.
The Lady Eagles fought back though, ending the quarter on an 11-5 run to cut the Marshall lead to 50-36 heading into the fourth.
Hopes of a comeback fell short in the final quarter of action, as the Lady Eagles were unable to stop Langhi and the Lady Marshal offense.
Following the Lady Eagles’ first loss of the season, Dunning said his team’s plan is to move forward and prepare for their next matchup.
“We’ve got to get ready for tomorrow night,” Dunning said. “We’ve got a tough game with Hickman County tomorrow night so we can’t dwell on the mistakes of tonight, we have to learn from them and try to build from that. We’ll play better from this point on, this was a learning step.”
Graves 10 9 17 14 — 50
Marshall 18 17 15 14 — 64
Graves: Myatt 24, Carter 6, Harris 5, Whitaker 5, Glisson 4, Jackson 4, Alexander 2.
Field goals: 19-48. 3-pointers: 3-12 (Harris, Myatt, Whitaker). Free throws: 9-13. Fouls: 17. Record: 8-1.
Marshall: Langhi 20, Conner 16, Driver 15, Pea 9, Galloway 2, Jezik 2.
Field goals: 21-52. 3-pointers: 3 (Driver 2, Pea). Free throws: 19-25. Fouls: 11. Record: 7-1.
Eagles knock off Marshals behind Brown’s 20
The Graves County Eagles delivered a balanced scoring effort on Friday night, defeating the Marshall County Marshals 52-38 at Reed Conder gymnasium.
“John Ben (Brown) did a really good job of controlling the paint tonight, offensively and defensively,” Graves County head coach Josh Frick said. “I thought we did a lot of good things tonight but obviously there’s still a few things we could grow on. Even though we didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, we were still really good on the defensive end and made things tough on them.”
The Eagles finished the night with two players in double figures, as senior forward Brown led the team with 20 points, junior guard Mason Grant added 10 and freshman guard Lukas Pigg poured in nine.
A pair of treys from junior guard Aydan Flint combined with a 10-point first quarter from Brown helped the Eagles take an 18-7 lead after one quarter of play.
Graves kept its foot on the gas pedal in the second quarter thanks to a pair of threes from Grant, sending the Eagles to halftime with a comfortable 27-15 lead.
The Eagles continued to pressure the Marshals and score at will in the second half, as Brown scored 10 to lead Graves to the victory.
Smith led the Marshals with 12 points. Marshall County standout Zion Harmon, averaging 33 points a game, didn't play Friday.
Graves will be back in action Saturday night as they host the Hickman County Falcons at 7:30 p.m. at the Eagles’ Nest.
Graves 18 9 15 10 — 52
Marshall 7 8 13 10 — 38
Graves: Brown 20, Grant 10, Pigg 9, Flint 6, Thompson 3, Hayden 2, Isaiah 2.
Field goals: 21-42. 3-pointers: 5-21 (Flint 2, Grant 2, Pigg). Free throws: 5-6. Fouls: 16. Record: 5-4.
Marshall: Smith 12, Mills 6, Driver 5, Miller 5, Schraoder 5, Sedlock 5.
Field goals: 13-53. 3-pointers: 2-20 (Schroader, Smith). Free throws: 10-17. Record: 2-5.
