The Marshall County Lady Marshals golf team on Tuesday brought home first place and a school record low of 285.
The ladies defeated Madisonville-North Hopkins by 21 strokes in the Lady Spartan Invitational golf tournament at Crosswinds Golf Club, hosted by South Warren.
Trinity Beth finished in first place with an individual record low of 65. Teammate Megan Hertter finished behind Beth in second with a 71.
Savannah Howell and CeCelia Ray finished among the top 10 in the Lady Spartan Invitational. Howell ended the day with a 74 for sixth place, while Ray tied in seventh with her 75. Teammate Katie Roberts finished with an 85 in the event.
The win at the Lady Spartan Invitational came just one day after the Lady Marshals’ second win of the season at the Lady Gator Invitational hosted by Greenwood High School at the Bowling Green Country Club. Marshall County finished in first place, beating Sacred Heart by 22-strokes with a team score of 301.
