Colleges and professional athletic teams will often hold media day events where local media members can interview players and coaches ahead of the season. New Marshall County head girls basketball coach, Jimmie Holder wanted to bring that same media day experience to his Lady Marshals basketball team and did just that on Wednesday afternoon.
“We want to get our girls faces out in the community so they can start learning more about them and get out and support them on game days,” Holder said.
With his first year at the helm, Holder wants to make sure the spirit and tradition that has been with Marshall County High School continues, while also adding upon that as well. The Lady Marshals will look quite different from last season when they take the court in just a few short weeks. Between the loss of three key players to graduation and another to injury, the girls, alongside their new head coach will have to pave a new trail forward.
And Holder believes having his team talk with the local media and to their student body through the Marshall Media Arts YouTube channel, will help pave that trail. The girls had a chance to sit down with Marshall County PA announcer Jeff Waters and talk about the upcoming season while the media team filmed the conversations to share with the school.
“Something that I want them to understand is that they are important,” Holder said. “That I love our team, I love our program and I love these girls and I want to make sure that our community can see everything and be engaged and see the work that they are putting in.”
The community and Marshall County basketball fans will get to see their teams in action in a more casual setting on Friday, November 18 at Big Orange Madness. Their first official home game will take place on Friday, December 1 against Lyon County, although they take on McCracken County on the road to open their season on November 29.
