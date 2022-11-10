Colleges and professional athletic teams will often hold media day events where local media members can interview players and coaches ahead of the season. New Marshall County head girls basketball coach, Jimmie Holder wanted to bring that same media day experience to his Lady Marshals basketball team and did just that on Wednesday afternoon.

“We want to get our girls faces out in the community so they can start learning more about them and get out and support them on game days,” Holder said.

