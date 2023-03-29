Emerson Grogan

Senior Emerson Grogan looks to release the pitch during the Lady Lakers 4-3 win over the Lady Marshals on Tuesday night. Grogan pitched all eight innings, allowing three runs on nine hits and striking out five.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Tribune-Courier

The Marshall County Lady Marshals fell to the Calloway County Lady Lakers after an eighth inning score that solidified the Lady Lakers 4-3 victory.

Tuesday’s game against Calloway was a heartbreaker for the Lady Marshals, losing the lead late in the game. Tied at 3-3 with Calloway batting at the top of the eighth, freshman Hailee Jones singled on a 0-2 count and scored the run that gave the Lady Lakers their victory.

