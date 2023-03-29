The Marshall County Lady Marshals fell to the Calloway County Lady Lakers after an eighth inning score that solidified the Lady Lakers 4-3 victory.
Tuesday’s game against Calloway was a heartbreaker for the Lady Marshals, losing the lead late in the game. Tied at 3-3 with Calloway batting at the top of the eighth, freshman Hailee Jones singled on a 0-2 count and scored the run that gave the Lady Lakers their victory.
The Lady Marshals got on the board in the second inning with a double by freshman Macy McLeod that sent two runners home. Senior Carson McReynolds put the Lady Lakers on the board with a four-bagger in the fourth inning and a line drive to center field by senior Emerson Grogan that allowed them to take the lead 3-2.
At the bottom of the seventh inning, the Lady Marshals tied things up at 3-3, scoring one run off a single by junior Gracelyn Darnall that sent the game into an extra inning. The Lady Marshals, however, ultimately suffered the loss after the eighth inning elapsed.
Darnall pitched 4.1 innings for the Lady Marshals, allowing three runs on eight hits, striking out three and walking zero. Allicen Harris threw 3.2 innings out of the bullpen, allowing one run on three hits and striking out four.
Anna Vasseur went 1-3; Harris went 2-4; Darnall went 1-4 with one RBI; Chloe Coursey went 2-4; Merriel Jackson went 1-3; Marin Oakley with 1-3 with a double; McLeod went 1-3 with two RBI and a double.
Grogan pitched all eight innings for the Lady Lakers, surrendering three runs on nine hits and striking out five
Preslee Phillips went 1-4; Sophie Lax went 3-4 with a double; Grogan went 1-4 with two RBI; McReynolds went 1-3 with one RBI and a home run; Bailey Grogan went 2-4 with a double; Ashlynn Bazzell went 1-3; Jones went 1-4 with one RBI; and Emily French went 1-2.
CC: 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 1 — 4-10-3
MC: 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 3-8-3
2B: CC — P. Phillips, B. Grogan; MC — M. McLeod.
TB: CC — C. McReynolds 4, B. Grogan 3, P. Phillips 3, S. Lax 2, E. French 1, A. Bazzell 1, E. Grogan 1, H. Jones 1; MC — C. Coursey 2, M. McLeod 2, A. Vasseur 1, M. Oakley 1, A. Harris, G. Darnall 1, M. Jackson 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.