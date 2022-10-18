ELIZABETHTOWN — Following a close 1-0 win against the McCracken County Lady Mustangs in the Region One championship game, the Lady Marshals geared up for a tough fight against the Elizabethtown Lady Panthers during the first round of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association state tournament. One of sixteen teams in the state to compete, the 12-seeded Lady Marshals looked to secure a spot among the Elite Eight in their game against the fourth-seeded Lady Panthers.
In an unlucky start for the Lady Marshals, the team tried to clear a ball down the field and it deflected off of another Lady Marshall to a Lady Panther in an offside position, who drove it to the goal. Because Marshall had already played the ball she was not considered off sides and Elizabethtown took the early lead.
“Super proud of the girls tonight. We defended their attack like we wanted based on our scouting report. The goal they scored was unfortunate,” said head Coach Michael Boone. “I told the girls games at this point often come down to which team is the most opportunistic and occasionally, some luck. Their goal falls into both those categories. We gave ourselves a chance and possessed the ball better in the second half. Our two styles contrast so much — they are so direct and kick it forward and use their athleticism to try and make something happen, while we are more possession oriented.”
The two teams proceeded to battle for the ball at every opportunity, with a very intense and aggressive series of possessions ensuing. The Lady Marshals maintained a heavily defensive formation in the backfield with defenders Johnna Walker and Chase Hill holding down the back line and challenging the Lady Panthers at every opportunity.
Elizabethtown kept the ball majorly within the Lady Marshals defensive half in the first half of play. This prohibited many opportunities for a goal, despite the intensity and tenacity of Marshall. Meanwhile keeper Parker Perry exhibited exemplary athleticism, swatting down and barring the Lady Panthers from thinking they would have a chance of putting another goal in her net. The Lady Marshals held strong, keeping the Lady Panthers at 1-0 at halftime.
The Lady Panthers were itching for another goal at the start of the second, but the Lady Marshals were not giving in, maintaining the same momentum as in the first half and keeping Elizabethtown on their toes. In an effort to score a goal, the Lady Marshals put on some serious offensive pressure, controlling the ball and coming closer to scoring, but unable to put one in the back of the net. The Lady Marshals fell 1-0 to end their season.
“We threw a lot at the girls this season. We changed formations from last year to start the season, and then changed again midway through the season. Once we changed the last time we gave up three goals in 11 games,” said Boone. “This is such a fantastic group of girls. They are an absolute joy to be around. The season as a whole was incredibly enjoyable, it just ended a few games shorter than we wanted it to for sure.”
The Lady Marshals finished out an impressive season with a 15-6 record, along with regional and district championships.
