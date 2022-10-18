ELIZABETHTOWN — Following a close 1-0 win against the McCracken County Lady Mustangs in the Region One championship game, the Lady Marshals geared up for a tough fight against the Elizabethtown Lady Panthers during the first round of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association state tournament. One of sixteen teams in the state to compete, the 12-seeded Lady Marshals looked to secure a spot among the Elite Eight in their game against the fourth-seeded Lady Panthers.

In an unlucky start for the Lady Marshals, the team tried to clear a ball down the field and it deflected off of another Lady Marshall to a Lady Panther in an offside position, who drove it to the goal. Because Marshall had already played the ball she was not considered off sides and Elizabethtown took the early lead.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In