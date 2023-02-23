For the title of Fourth District champions, the Marshall County Lady Marshals and the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles battled at Reed Conder Gymnasium to see who would take home the championship trophy on Wednesday night. The Lady Marshals defeated the Lady Eagles in a close matchup that left both teams leaving the court proud of their play.
The Lady Eagles came out with a bang, leading with shots by seniors Lillian Burnett, Jayden Jackson and Alyssa Warren, completing a 7-0 run that left the Lady Marshals head’s spinning. A pair of free throws by senior Mia Teague put the Lady Marshals in the game, and cut off the Lady Eagles offensive momentum.
CFS played tough defense, headed by Burnett and senior Rhema Howard, which helped hinder the Lady Marshals offense and made it difficult to create scoring opportunities. Marshall County trailed 13-8 to end the first quarter.
A 3-pointer by Teague cut the Lady Eagles lead to one, and a basket by sophomore Laken Schroader allowed the Lady Marshals their first lead of the game 18-17. The lead teetered between the two teams before settling on CFS following baskets by junior Gracie Howard and Burnett, taking a 25-28 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Going in a good direction for the Lady Marshals, an opening 3-pointer by Teague knotted up the two teams 28-28, and again at 32-32. Teague acted as an offensive powerhouse leading all-scorer with 29 points, recording eight 3-pointers.
A basket by senior Georgia Hall allowed the Lady Marshals to regain their lead, and shots by junior Chevelle Henson and senior Peyton Weiutlauf helped lengthen it to five points. And the Lady Marshals took their first lead into the final quarter.
“We knew it was a tough district out of the gate. They (Lady Marshals team) have had to reinvent themselves, not only because they were brand new to this kind of stage all year long straight from the start, but then you lose Skylar (Waller) and really you start the year off with 12 points returning, so everybody has to find their way and they stuck with it,” first-year Lady Marshals Head Coach Jimmie Holder said. “I am proud of them in their fight and in their resilience to stay the course, game in and game out. They took their lumps here and there and lost some tight games, and all that stuff I know would just make up better.
A strong start for the Lady Eagles, a shot by Warren and free throws by Gracie Howard tied the game up once again at 42-42, but a pair of free throws by Burnett saw the Lady Eagles taking their last lead of the game at 46-45 before the Lady Marshals took off.
The Lady Eagles put up a strong fight, but their short bench was ultimately their demise, as the girls quickly ran out of gas in the fourth quarter. The Lady Marshals started getting hot, pulling up and making an array of shots, while the Lady Eagles went cold. After a hard-fought game the Lady Marshals took the win with a final score of 66-51.
Both teams are looking forward to the CFSB First Region Tournament next week at the CFSB Center in Murray.
Marshall County:8-25-42-66
Christian Fellowship:13-28-37-51
Teague 29, Schroader 16, Hall 12, Chevelle Henson 4, Madyson Morton 3, Peyton Weitlauf 2.
G. Howard 26, Jackson 9, Burnett 8, Warren 5, Renee Shields 3.
All-District Tournament Team:
Murray: Kendyll English, Alyssa Daughrity
Calloway County: Saylor Lowe, Jaiden Koch
Christian Fellowship: Jayden Jackson, Lillian Burnett, Gracie Howard
Marshall County: Georgia Hall, Chevelle Henson, Laken Schroader, Mia Teague
