Some things go together without question. Marshall County’s Lady Marshals and soccer are simply one of them. On Wednesday night, the Lady Marshals earned the program’s sixth consecutive First Region championship title at Mercy Health Field with a 1-0 win over McCracken County’s Lady Mustangs.

The sixth straight title still feels like the first for the Lady Marshals and head coach Michael Boone. The title marked the 23rd time the Marshall County program will head to the state tournament since its early beginnings in the sport.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In