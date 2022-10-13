Some things go together without question. Marshall County’s Lady Marshals and soccer are simply one of them. On Wednesday night, the Lady Marshals earned the program’s sixth consecutive First Region championship title at Mercy Health Field with a 1-0 win over McCracken County’s Lady Mustangs.
The sixth straight title still feels like the first for the Lady Marshals and head coach Michael Boone. The title marked the 23rd time the Marshall County program will head to the state tournament since its early beginnings in the sport.
“I told the girls that was one fear I had with McCracken County wanting their first one on their home field, and you don’t want complacency to set in,” Boone said. “This is the first one for this team, and that’s the mentality that we had to have, and you know, we were pretty energized getting started.”
The match remained null-null for most of the first half, with the Lady Marshals and Lady Mustangs aggressively working to keep the ball in control. On both sides of the field, goalkeepers Parker Perry and Karsyn Allard patrolled the net, keeping it at zero until the two-minute mark before halftime.
The Lady Mustangs had an opportunity to jump on the board first with a free kick, but Perry deflected the goal, sending it toward Presley Gallimore’s direction. Gallimore sped down the field, able to control the ball and sail into the McCracken County net as Allard laid out her body to defend her team. The goal was successful for Marshall County as halftime approached.
“(The win) means a lot. We knew they were going to be a tough team. They haven’t won the region in the past, so we knew they would be thirsty for it,” Gallimore said. “It means everything. We’ve played together since we started playing soccer, so getting the region (title) to move on into the state tournament is amazing.”
Despite attempts from Natalie Taylor and Audrey Estes, the McCracken County team could not stay close to Marshall County’s net, with each shot falling perfectly in Perry’s hands. The Lady Mustangs only shot four times during the loss.
“It was the same score when we played them a couple of weeks ago at the end of the regular season,” Boone said. “They are a great team, and Karsyn (Allard) was unbelievable. She certainly deserved the Player of the Award. Getting that goal going into halftime was huge for us, and then we just held on and tried to keep attacking but, at the same time, keep the defensive mindset.”
McCracken County’s Allard, who earned the Region 1 Player of the Year Award, kept her Lady Mustangs in it, saving 15 shots from Marshall County. However, the lone goal by Marshall County would be enough to last until the final whistle.
The Lady Marshals continue the session and sit with a 17-4 record. The best record in the First Region for girls soccer. With 12 seniors, the Marshall County sisterhood led them to victory with crafty footwork and experience at the championship match level.
“This group of seniors restarted our competitive program in Marshall County and our Dynamo program,” Boone said. “They’ve been playing together since they were eight, and the juniors were not too far behind. To be able to win four straight for them and cap off the senior year is huge. You don’t want to be the team that breaks the streak.”
On the McCracken County side, the four senior Mustangs left everything on the field. From Allard commanding from the goal to Taylor using her knowledge to help assist the young roster. The Mustangs finished the season 16-4, with two losses coming from Marshall County, ending 1-0.
“I love all of the girls on this team and the amount of effort that each one of them put into it,” Allard said. “They gave into it wholeheartedly. There were four seniors this year; I was captain and kept it positive. It was the last hurrah. We were focused on giving everything we got.”
Allard’s love for her program and the girls she has played with was visible to spectators throughout her high school career. Then, during her senior season, she continued night after night to sacrifice her body to defend the Mustang goal.
“Getting this award means so much because I put in everything,” Allard said. “I try hard each game, and it just means a lot, especially as someone on the backline, because I want them to get the recognition they deserve one day because they do phenomenally, and I love each one of them. So knowing that we, as a backline, did well that game meant a lot to me.”
Awards
Region 1 Player of the Year — McCracken County’s Karsyn Allard
WKSOA Sportsmanship Award — Mayfield Lady Cardinals
Honorable Mentions
Kiersa Atnip — Paducah Tilghman
Abby Bevil — Marshall County
Fiona Caywood — Paducah Tilghman
KayBre Gamble — Calloway County
Katelyn Heider — McCracken County
Emily Maldonado — Mayfield
Josey McManus — Calloway County
Kiera Tynes — McCracken County
Erica Wurth — Paducah Tilghman
Hannah McAdoo — Graves County
Second Team
Audrey Estes — McCracken County
Ava Claire Flota — Murray
Ryan Goodman — Graves County
Audrey Haley — McCracken County
Krystina Kelly — Graves County
Peyton Lamb — Marshall County
Parker Perry — Marshall County
Anna Robertson — Marshall County
Johnna Walker — Marshall County
Abigail Wurth — Paducah Tilghman
First Team
Vanessa Becker — St. Mary
Kelsey Crass — Marshall County
Harlee Davis — Calloway County
Hadley Looper — Graves County
Addi Schumacher — Calloway County
Natalie Taylor — McCracken County
Mia Teague — Marshall County
Karsyn Allard — McCracken County
