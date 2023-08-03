The Marshall County Lady Marshals celebrated a first-place victory on Tuesday during the Hopkinsville Invitational held at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club. The Lady Marshals finished with a team score of 312, winning 30 strokes over Madisonville-North Hopkins to continue a long line of success within the golf program.
Besides winning with a team overall, Katie Roberts finished second behind Kara Tucker with a 3-over par 74. Skylar Waller and Cecelia Ray finished in a tie for fourth place, both with rounds of 76. Lady Marshal Brooklyn Cunningham and Kelli Roberts also shot 86 in the competition. Overall, Tucker from Madisonville-North Hopkins took the individual title with a 2-under 69.
