MURRAY — It started with an 18-0 run in the first quarter. In the first round of the First Region Tournament, the Marshall County Lady Marshals took down the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado in a 64-26 victory at the CFSB Center in Murray on Saturday.
“We couldn’t have had a better start both offensively and defensively,” Marshall County head coach Aaron Beth said, acknowledging the 18-0 start. “I don’t know if playing the finals for district here helped us out a bit as far as being comfortable on the floor.”
Beth’s Lady Marshals (20-2) led 29-6 after the first quarter and didn’t turn down the heat for a second against Paducah Tilghman. By intermission, the Lady Marshals led 47-13 and the game was officially out of Tilghman’s grasp.
Junior Halle Langhi led all scorers with 18 points. Her defensive efforts kept her opponents at bay, allowing the Lady Marshals to continue dominating in all four quarters.
The dynamic duo of junior Jada Driver (13) and senior Cayson Conner (12) shared a combined 25 points. Driver earned nine of her 13 points with dazzling 3-pointers.
“We had a great practice here on Thursday and we’ll be ready to go again next Thursday,” Beth stated. “We have three days of prep and I’m super proud of how focused we were from the beginning. We took them (Tilghman) out of the game as soon as we started.”
Beth added, “We were very balanced today, everybody contributed and I’m just super proud of our team.”
For Paducah Tilghman (8-11), sophomore Dasia Garland led her team with eight points. Garland went 2-for-2 at the free throw line.
Blue Tornado juniors Kiarri Jackson and Jaaliyah Biggers evenly divided their combined 12 points. Jackson shot the team’s only successful 3-pointer in the contest.
The Lady Marshals will face Graves County in the semifinal round at the CFSB Center on Thursday night. Tipoff for the game will be 5:30 p.m. Tickets will be available through GoFan.
Marshall County 29 18 12 5 — 64
Paducah Tilghman 6 7 9 4 — 26
MARSHALL COUNTY: Langhi 18, Driver 13, Conner 12, Galloway 9, Pea 5, Jezik 5, Northcott 1, Maddie Darnall 1. Field goals: 20. 3-pointers: 5 (Driver 3, Pea, Jezik). Free throws: 9/14. Fouls: 8. Record: 20-2.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN: Garland 8, Jackson 6, Biggers 6, Gray 6. Field goals: 9. 3-pointers: 2 (Jackson). Free throws: 2/2. Fouls: 13. Record: 8-11.
