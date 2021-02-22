DRAFFENVILLE — The Lady Marshals reached a 15-game win streak and have no plans on it ending anytime soon.
On the second day of Marshall County HoopFest, the Lady Marshals defeated Webster County, 45-29, on Sunday at Reed Conder Gymnasium.
“To have 15 wins in a row, I wish we had that first game back,” Marshall coach Aaron Beth said, acknowledging the 67-60 loss against Bethlehem that started the season in January. “If we had a little more time to prepare, we would have been in rhythm for that game.”
Despite a low-energy start to trail Webster County 8-6 — mainly due to a quick turnaround from Saturday night’s game against Louisville Mercy — the Lady Marshals took full advantage of Webster County’s mishaps.
“We didn’t have enough energy in the game (Sunday) and I think that came a little bit from (Saturday) night,” Beth said. “We played so well (Saturday night) and today our shots didn’t go but luckily our defense was pretty solid again, holding them under 30 points.”
It was the lowest point total for the Lady Trojans since a 48-35 loss to Bowling Green on Jan. 16.
By the second quarter, Marshall County (15-1) stepped it up by delivering a 22-point rally. The Lady Marshals led 28-18 at intermission, only allowing Webster County to add 10 points before the half.
Marshall went on to outscore Webster 17-11 in the final two frames.
A key for the game was Jada Driver’s shooting. Driver led all scorers with 13 points; nine of which came from knocking down a trio of 3-point shots.
“Jada found her rhythm and got her shots. She has such a natural shot and she just needs to play with confidence,” Beth added.
Sophie Galloway followed with an additional 12 points and helped out defensively with fellow “twin tower” Halle Langhi.
“Halle and Sophie did a great job defensively inside,” Beth added. “It makes it very hard for the other team to score when they are blocking shots like they did.”
Layne Pea finished with nine points off her own trifecta of treys. Cayson Conner and Langhi shared a combined 11 points to round out the victory.
For Webster County (5-8), Brooklyn Clark led her team offensively with eight points.
Webster Co.8 10 9 2 — 29
Marshall Co.6 22 7 10 — 45
WEBSTER COUNTY: Clark 8, Price 6, McDyer 5, Cates 5, Hinton 3, Rakestraw 2. Field goals: 7. 3-pointers: 3 (Hinton, McDyer, Cates). Free throws: 6/6. Fouls: 11. Record: 5-8.
MARSHALL COUNTY: Driver 13, Galloway 12, Pea 9, Conner 7, Langhi 4. Field goals: 10. 3-pointers: 6 (Driver 3, Pea 3). Free throws: 7/11. Fouls: 10. Record: 15-1.
