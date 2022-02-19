The Lady Marshals beat the Lady Tigers in the first game of the Fourth District Tournament, hosted by Calloway County. Marshall came out strong in the first quarter with a free throw made by freshman Skylar Waller, the 1,000th point of her career.
Marshall’s strong defense during the first quarter left Murray scoreless and searching for answers offensively. In the second, Murray was determined to have a better quarter than their last and put some points on the board, both teams were hustling for every ball.
After halftime, Marshall kept the Lady Tigers at bay, while continuing to score baskets. The Lady Tigers tried to claw their way to a comeback in the fourth, but Marshall's sizable lead and great play making prohibited them from coming close.
Marshall County will be competing in the Fourth District championship game against Calloway County on Monday night at 6 p.m. with this blowout win under their belts.
Marshall County 15 16 11 4 46
Murray High 0 10 5 11 26
MARSHALL COUNTY:
Langhi 16, Waller 13, Driver 11, Teague 2, Schroader 2, Henson 2. Field goals: 16. 3-pointers: 4 (Driver 3, Waller 1). Free throws: 10/10. Fouls: 9. Record: 19-5.
MURRAY HIGH:
Oakley 6, Kindle 5, Daughty 5, Smith 5, English 3, Darnell 2. Field goals: 9. 3-pointers: 3 (Oakley 2, Kindle 1). Free throws: 5/7. Fouls: 10. Record: 4-20.
