The Lady Marshals battled the Lady Lakers in their beginning-of-the-week game to determine the Fourth District Champion. The Lady Marshals came out strong amassing 24 points in the first quarter, and taking a sizable lead. The Lady Lakers defense was struggling to keep the Lady Marshals strong offense in check, and were down 22 points at the half.
The Marshals maintained a tough defense and kept Calloway from scoring baskets. After the half the Lady Marshals continued to pull ahead, and though the Lady Lakers garnered a similar number of points over the last half, the lead Marshall gained in the first half contributed heavily to this blowout.
The Lady Marshals had four double-digit scorers; Halle Langhi scored a whopping 20 points, Skylar Waller was close behind with 17, Mia Teague had 12 points comprised of four 3-pointers, and Jada Driver scored 10.
The Lady Marshals are the Fourth District Champions, with the Lady Lakers taking the title of runner-up.
Both teams will be competing in the First Region Tournament starting on Saturday, Feb. 26 in the CFSB Center at Murray State University.
Marshall County 24-11-11-13: 59
Calloway County 11-2-11-10: 34
MARSHALL COUNTY:
Langhi 20, Waller 17, Teague 4, Driver 10. Field goals: 29/66. 3-pointers: 8/22 (Teague 4, Driver 2, Langhi 1, Waller 1). Free throws: 9/13. Fouls: 17. Record: 19-5.
CALLOWAY COUNTY:
Settle 8, Clark 8, Lowe 7, Crouch 4, Schumacher 3, Futrell 2, Rogers 2. Field goals: 10/47. 3-pointers: 2/7 (Crouch 1, Schumacher 1). Free throws: 16/19. Fouls: 11. Record: 10-14.
