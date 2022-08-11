Lady Marshals-first at Lady Gator Inv.

The Lady Marshals show off their first-place trophy following their win on Aug. 1 at the Lady Gator Invitational in Bowling Green. The team, from left to right: Coach Aaron Beth, first-place medalist Trinity Beth, Katie Roberts, Skylar Waller and Cecilia Ray.

 Photo provided

The Lady Marshals golf team have had a busy season-start, playing in seven tournaments in the last two weeks. They claimed the top spot as a team in five of these tournaments and took second and third in the other two. Trinity Beth won six out of seven tournaments, finishing second in the other. Beth held a cumulative 22-under-par with no scores over par in all seven tournaments played.

They beat Madison Central over the weekend by six strokes. Madison Central is currently the top pick to win the state championship this year, so this bodes well for the Lady Marshals at the state tournament. The Lady Marshals were state champions in 2020 and 2021, and it is safe to say that Coach Aaron Beth expects they will win in 2022 as well.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In