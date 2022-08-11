The Lady Marshals golf team have had a busy season-start, playing in seven tournaments in the last two weeks. They claimed the top spot as a team in five of these tournaments and took second and third in the other two. Trinity Beth won six out of seven tournaments, finishing second in the other. Beth held a cumulative 22-under-par with no scores over par in all seven tournaments played.
They beat Madison Central over the weekend by six strokes. Madison Central is currently the top pick to win the state championship this year, so this bodes well for the Lady Marshals at the state tournament. The Lady Marshals were state champions in 2020 and 2021, and it is safe to say that Coach Aaron Beth expects they will win in 2022 as well.
“It’s an amazing start to the season after losing two of our top three from last year’s team to graduation. I am very pleased and proud of what we have done so early on in the season,” said Aaron Beth.
On Aug. 1, the Lady Marshals played in the Lady Gator Invitational at the Bowling Green Country Club, winning first place with a combined score of 317. Trinity Beth took first in the tournament after beating out the other teams in a playoff. Skylar Waller took fifth and shot 78, Katie Roberts earned 10th and shot 81, and Cecilia Ray earned 21st, shooting 87.
The Lady Marshals played in the Madison Central Invitation at Gibson Bay golf course on August 2, and took second with a team score of 318. Trinity Beth shot 72 and earned second place, Roberts shot 78 and took fifth place, Waller shot 79 and took seventh, Ray shot 89 and earned 25th, and Elsie Riley took 37th, shooting 98.
At the Henry Clay Invitational, hosted at Lakeside Golf Course, the Lady Marshals shot 300 to win first. Trinity Beth shot 5-under-par to place first with a 67. Roberts trailed right behind her in seventh, shooting 76 and Ray shot 77, earning ninth. Waller shot 80 and earned 15th and Riley shot 97, placing 45th.
