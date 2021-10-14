One game remains before a First Region girls soccer champion is crowned. This year the competition will be between the Lady Marshals of Marshall County and Lady Eagles of Graves County. Both teams have seen success not only this season, but have been successful for years.
It’s no secret that the Lady Marshals soccer team has been a force to be reckoned with over the years in the First Region tournaments. They have claimed that title four consecutive years in a row, and six times since 2013. Marshall County looks to make that five consecutive wins this year when they play the Graves County Lady Eagles on Thursday night for the 2021 First Region Championship.
The Lady Marshals have had an impressive 2021 season with a record of 20-3-0 overall, 13-0-0 in Region play and 10-0-0 in district play. An outstanding 16 games including post season games resulted in a shutout of their opponent, not letting them get a single point on the board. Only 11 goals have been scored against the Lady Marshals defense when junior goalkeeper Parker Penny is in the net.
Including their post season games, the Lady Marshals have played 23 games and scored 88 times.
Graves County has had an impressive season of their own as the team with the second best record in the region; 15-5-1 overall, 9-3-0 in region play and 7-3-0 in district play.
Out of their five losses, three of those losses came against their upcoming foe Marshall County, including a 3-1 loss in the Second District Championship game. The Lady Eagles secured six shutout wins, scoring 70 goals on the year while allowing 30 goals in their own net.
Since 2011, the Lady Eagles have been First Region runners-up five times and claimed the winning title in 2016.
This season, Graves County has struggled against their upcoming First Region Championship opponent. In the three matches leading up to this one, Marshall County has won 2-0, 2-1, and 3-1, leaving the Lady Eagles hungry for a victory over the Lady Marshals.
The First Region Championship game will take place at Marshall County High School, Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m..
