Chevelle Henson

Junior Chevelle Henson was leading all-scorer with 20 points during the Lady Marshals opening game of the CFSB First Region tournament against the Fulton County Lady Pilots. Henson was also named CFSB Player of the Game following her stellar performance on the court.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Tribune-Courier

The Marshall County Lady Marshals faced off against the Fulton County Lady Pilots in the opening round of the CFSB First Region tournament, winning 65-56.

Fulton County put up the first points of the game, though this would be their last lead of the night. Having trouble gaining momentum, the Lady Marshals were having trouble communicating, though they still pulled ahead. Marshall was able to push out to an 11-6 lead, putting on the pressure with a full court press that helped slow the Lady Pilots creation of scoring opportunities. Even with this pressure, Fulton was fighting hard and grabbing rebounds, keeping them in the game despite their offensive struggles as the Marshals took a 14-10 lead into the second quarter.

