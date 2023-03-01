The Marshall County Lady Marshals faced off against the Fulton County Lady Pilots in the opening round of the CFSB First Region tournament, winning 65-56.
Fulton County put up the first points of the game, though this would be their last lead of the night. Having trouble gaining momentum, the Lady Marshals were having trouble communicating, though they still pulled ahead. Marshall was able to push out to an 11-6 lead, putting on the pressure with a full court press that helped slow the Lady Pilots creation of scoring opportunities. Even with this pressure, Fulton was fighting hard and grabbing rebounds, keeping them in the game despite their offensive struggles as the Marshals took a 14-10 lead into the second quarter.
The two teams continued to battle moving into the second quarter, trading buckets and fighting on both sides of the ball. Amid the quarter, however, the Lady Marshals took control, pulling away after three consecutive baskets and an and-one from junior Chevelle Henson, giving them a 10-point lead. The Lady Marshals were finding their rhythm amidst the bright lights of the CFSB Center, taking a 31-19 lead into the locker room at half.
The Lady Marshals maintained their momentum coming out of halftime, controlling possession much better throughout the second half. These improvements gave the Lady Marshals an obvious boost, and, as a result, they were able to build an 18-point lead going into the final quarter of play.
Large deficit aside, the Lady Pilots were not going to go down without a fight, battling back and cutting the Lady Marshals lead all the way down to 10 points at 54-44, finishing with a nine-point deficit at 65-56. Outscoring Marshall 26-17, their late game surge proved to be too late for Fulton as the Lady Marshals took home a 65-56 victory.
A tough game tonight for the Lady Marshals, Head Coach Jimmie Holder acknowledges that only two of the girls on his bench have ever played in a regional tournament before, noting it is a completely different stage than during regular season basketball.
“There was no indication coming into tonight that we would not be playing our best basketball, our last two weeks have been really good, they have been our best basketball (games) of the year, which is exactly what you want,” Holder said. “I think that we will see our team that we have seen the last two weeks on Friday (in the semifinal game). You look at common opponents and our common opponents indicate it should be a really close game, it should be a battle.”
The Lady Marshals are excited and ready to compete against Graves County in the CFSB First Region tournament semifinals game at the CFSB Center on Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Marshall County:14-31-48-65
Fulton County:10-19-30-56
Henson 20, Georgia Hall 14, Izzy Washburn 11, Laken Schroader 6, Madyson Morton 4, Peyton Weitlauf 4, Mia Teague 4, Harli English 2.
JaMesha Brown 18, Kylee Harrison 15, Emily Scott 10, Hannah Murphy6, Jalesha Smith 4, JaVona Davis 3.
