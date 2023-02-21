Georgia Hall

Senior Georgia Hall (left) jumps up to block a shot by junior Reese Downey (right) during the Lady Marshals win in the opening game of the Fourth District Tournament over the Lady Tigers.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Tribune-Courier

The Marshall County Lady Marshals will advance to the Fourth District championship game following their narrow Monday night win over the Murray Lady Tigers, 49-43.

Despite two previous wins over the Lady Tigers, the Lady Marshals had trouble to start. Murray put up the first four points with opening baskets by senior Alyssa Daughrity and freshman Kendyll English, before senior Georgia Hall took a shot from under the basket to start off the Lady Marshals. Murray continued putting up points, while Marshall struggled with keeping possession of the ball. Rampant turnovers led the Lady Marshals to trail 15-9 to end the first quarter.

