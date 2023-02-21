The Marshall County Lady Marshals will advance to the Fourth District championship game following their narrow Monday night win over the Murray Lady Tigers, 49-43.
Despite two previous wins over the Lady Tigers, the Lady Marshals had trouble to start. Murray put up the first four points with opening baskets by senior Alyssa Daughrity and freshman Kendyll English, before senior Georgia Hall took a shot from under the basket to start off the Lady Marshals. Murray continued putting up points, while Marshall struggled with keeping possession of the ball. Rampant turnovers led the Lady Marshals to trail 15-9 to end the first quarter.
Marshall County went on a 10-0 run to begin the second quarter. A jump shot by junior Chevelle Henson and 3-pointer by sophomore Laken Schroader put the Lady Marshals on top. They led the game 19-15 before the Lady Tigers put a stop to their rally with a shot by English.
A series of baskets by the Lady Tigers allowed them to regain their lead, boasting an 8-0 run of their own, but a set of free throws and basket by Henson whittled the Lady Tigers lead down to one entering halftime.
A shot by Schroader tied up the game 25-25, and from there the teams went point-for-point, knotting up again at 30-30 before the Lady Marshals pulled away to end the quarter 35-30.
Continuing to pull away, the Lady Marshals seemed to have finally found their rhythm, putting up eight points to begin the final quarter and maintaining their lead until the final buzzer sounded, firmly securing their victory to end the Lady Tigers’ season.
The Lady Marshals will be back in action on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. for the championship game at Reed Conder Gymnasium. They will be hosting the winner of Tuesday night’s game between the Calloway County Lady Lakers and Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles, beginning at 6 p.m..
Marshall County:9-22-35-49
Schroader 15, Henson 15, Amelia Boone 15, Madyson Morton 6, Hall 5.
Daughrity 11, English 9, Madeline Howell 8, Mylee Smith 6, Brook Darnell 3, Reese Downey 2, Kaydence Kindle 2, Allie Vonnahme 2.
