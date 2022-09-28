The KHSAA girls sub-state round took place on Tuesday at Owensboro Country Club. Regions 1-4 battled it out for three team spots and 15 individual spots available in the final round of the state tournament to be held next weekend in Bowling Green.

Marshall County took the top team spot with an overall score of 30-over-par 318 to take a commanding 37-stroke win. Trinity Beth finished first overall with score of even 72 to lead her team to victory. Katie Roberts followed with 8-over-par 8-, Skylar Roberts shot 10-over-par 82 and CeCelia Ray finished at 12-over-par 84.

