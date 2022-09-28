The KHSAA girls sub-state round took place on Tuesday at Owensboro Country Club. Regions 1-4 battled it out for three team spots and 15 individual spots available in the final round of the state tournament to be held next weekend in Bowling Green.
Marshall County took the top team spot with an overall score of 30-over-par 318 to take a commanding 37-stroke win. Trinity Beth finished first overall with score of even 72 to lead her team to victory. Katie Roberts followed with 8-over-par 8-, Skylar Roberts shot 10-over-par 82 and CeCelia Ray finished at 12-over-par 84.
The First Region will also have several individuals compete in the final rounds as well.
Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown was the runner-up as an individual behind Beth with a 1-over-par 73. Madison Glisson followed in third with 2-over-par 74. St. Mary senior Ellie Roof finished T10 at 9-over-par 81, McCracken County’s Sophie Hollowell finished 11-over-par 83 and Hickman County’s Katie Abernathy advanced after a playoff at 14-over-par 86.
Other from the region that competed but didn’t make the cut:
Murray’s Macy Saylor, 17-over-par 89; Caldwell County’s Claire Knoth, 19-over-par 91; Calloway County’s Javen Cambell, 19-over-par 91; Marshall County’s Elsie Riley, 19-over-par 91; Murray’s Emerson Vaughn, 21-over-par 93; Murray’s Jansyn Hays, 21-over-par 93; Mayfield’s Avery Sullivan, 96; McCracken County’s McCall Moore, 98; Mayfield’s Addie Sullivan, 98 and Murray’s Catherine Kim, 102.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.