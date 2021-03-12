A rough second half did in the Paducah Tilghman girls basketball team on Thursday against visiting Lyon County. The Lady Blue Tornado were outscored 41-20 over the final two quarters in a 72-48 loss.
“We struggled with our rebounding, and their (Lyon County’s) second and third chances (on offense) killed our momentum and our drive,” Tilghman head coach Sandra Griffes-Devoe said of her team’s second-half struggles. “They got way too many opportunities with second chances. We have to start blocking out better when the ball is released. It’s a work in progress.”
The Lady Tornado (7-9) kept the game close throughout the first half but were unable to muster much offense over the final 16 minutes as the Lady Lyons (17-7) pulled away. Lyon County opened the third quarter with a 10-4 run and scored the first eight points of the fourth period as part of a 20-6 spurt over the final eight minutes.
“It was a struggle. We were getting open looks, and they just wouldn’t fall,” Griffes-Devoe said. “We have to get out of our offensive funk and start getting in our rhythm and knocking down our shots.”
Tilghman shot just 38.3% (18-of-47) in the game, including a 2-for-15 showing from 3-point range.
Despite the struggles, the Lady Tornado came out strong, getting five points each from sophomore Diamond Gray and junior Rosie Minter and four from sophomore Dasia Garland to spark them to an 18-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Lyon County went into halftime up 31-28 following a tightly contested second quarter and then got four points from junior Hadlie Butler, three from sophomore Gracen Wynn, two from Rose Smith and one from senior Calista Collins in that 10-4 run to start the third period.
Leading 52-42, the Lady Lyons essentially put the game out of reach with that 8-0 run to start the final quarter. That run included four points each from Smith and sophomore Ella Defew and gave Lyon County an 18-point edge with 5:28 remaining.
The Lady Lyons finished the night with five double-figure scorers in Smith (20 points), Wynn (18), Collins (11), Defew (11) and Butler (10).
Minter (11 points), sophomore Abigail Wurth (9), Gray (8) and Garland (8) led Tilghman in scoring.
LYON 72, TILGHMAN 48
Lyon 15 16 21 20 — 72
Tilghman 18 10 14 6 — 48
Lyon leading scorers: Smith 20, Wynn 18, Collins 11, Defew 11, Butler 10.
Tilghman leading scorers: Minter 11, Wurth 9, Gray 8, Garland 8.
