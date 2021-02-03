Lady Lyons push past Caldwell 46-39

EDDYVILLE — The Lyon County Lady Lyons used a 12-1 run over the first and second quarters to keep visiting Caldwell County at bay in their 46-39 win on Tuesday evening.
Lyon County (6-4) trailed 6-3 early in the game, but the eight-minute run put them ahead 15-7 when Rose Smith hit a jumper with 5:03 left in the second period.
Smith led all scorers with 18 points for the Lyons. Ella DeFew put in 14 points, and Calista Collins had 10.
Caldwell County (3-6) was paced by 14 points from Majah Hollowell.
Caldwell County 7 8 10 14 — 39
Lyon County 11 8 14 13 — 46
CALDWELL (3-6) — Majah Hollowell 5 2-2 14, Morgann McDaniels 2 0-0 4, Jacey Jaggers 2 0-0 5, Karsyn Parker 3 0-0 6, Parris Gray 1 0-0 3, Brylee Butts 0 0-0 0, Katy Smiley 2 0-0 4, A.J. Hollowell 1 1-2 3, Preston McKinney 0 0-0 0. Total 16 3-4 39.
LYON (6-4) — Kenttavia Matthews 0 1-5 1, Gracen Wynn 0 1-2 1, Calista Collins 5 0-0 10, Ella DeFew 5 2-4 14, Rose Smith 8 2-5 18, Katelyn Dykes 1 0-0 2. Total 19 6-16 46.
