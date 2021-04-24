OWENSBORO — Callista Collins clubbed a grand slam over the left-centerfield wall to help lift Lyon County to a 5-0 win in the opening round of pool play at the All “A” Classic softball state tournament Saturday night at Jack C. Fisher Park.
Collins’ shot came in the bottom of the fourth inning, with her team up 1-0 and the clock winding down in a game that was shortened to just an hour and 15 minutes.
“It was huge,” Lady Lyons coach Jason Collins said. “Obviously, everybody can relax a little bit. I didn’t realize how close time was getting. It snuck up on me a little bit, but it was such a tight game, I was really focused on trying to get another run or two across.”
The contest, originally slated for a 9:30 a.m. start, was delayed nine hours until rainfall finally stopped in the Owensboro area. As a result, all pool play games were condensed.
“It makes it tough,” Collins said of the weather conditions. “I noticed both pitchers seemed to really struggle with the ball. … (Kaelyn Conger) was really having a hard time, then I noticed their pitcher told their coach the same thing.
“The weather throws in a wrinkle, but everybody has to deal with it.”
Conger earned the pitching win after striking out six batters, walking four and allowing just one hit. She also had the only other RBI for Lyon County, driving in Collins with an RBI triple in the third frame.
“We were having a hard time getting anything centered up early,” Jason Collins said. “I thought their pitcher (Hadley Phelps) was doing a good job. We were hitting it here and there, but the defense was cleaning it up behind her.
“To be honest, I think the time was pushing them to throw some pitches they might not have wanted to. We did get some runners on base that put a little more pressure on them. We got lucky and took advantage of one of those.”
Phelps gave up four earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks. She also collected the lone hit for Owensboro Catholic.
Pool play continued Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
