EDDYVILLE — Two Second Region fast pitch softball teams battled it out in a doubleheader at Lee S. Jones Park on Thursday night. The Lyon County Lyons hosted the visiting Union County Bravettes, returning home after claiming the Second Region All “A” Title in Smithland earlier this week.
Despite fighting back after falling behind five runs, the Lady Lyons could not tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning after scoring two to make it 8-6. The visiting Union County Bravettes took Game one in the doubleheader, collecting six fewer hits than the Lyons.
Union County jumped on the board first with an RBI single to center field by Ashlynn Hargrove, scoring Sydney Thomas and advancing Jaylen Tackett into scoring position. However, the Lady Lyons got out of the inning without further damage as Teagan Windell struck out for the third out.
In the bottom half of the inning, the Lyons tied it up as Calista Collins scored on a Lilly Perry double to center field. Then, the Lady Lyons attempted to score two with a daring move, with Hadlie Butler heading home. But unfortunately, Butler was out while advancing to home plate. The second out in the inning came when Piper Cotham attempted to head home to score. And Union County sneaked out of the inning as Jenna Coursey grounded out to second base.
The Bravettes jumped to a 5-1 lead in the top of the second inning with two outs. Bryleigh Walsh scored before Tackett doubled to left field with bases loaded, allowing Jaylee Meadors, Peyton Jenkins, and Thomas to score.
During the home half of the second inning, the Lady Lyons could not move runners in scoring position despite singles by Emma West and Lauren Davis. Bases became loaded with two outs as Union County intentionally walked Calista Collins, but a line out by Butler ended the inning.
Union County continued to add to their lead in the third inning with an RBI double from Leah Hunley. As Windell scored, Hunley advanced to third on the throw from left field, making it 6-1.
Neither team scored until the bottom of the fourth inning when Lyon County’s Perry walked, scoring Davis. Then, two more runs came as Courtney Collins hit a fly ball and reached on an error in left field. The fly ball allowed Calista Collins and Butler to score.
The Bravettes added two more runs in the top of the sixth inning, the first coming as Meadors scored on a sacrifice fly by Thomas to right field. The second run in the inning came when Jenkins scored on a steal of home, making it 8-4.
Lyon County began to rally in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs. Calista Collins doubled on a line drive to center field, shifting momentum toward the Lady Lyons. A two-run home run to left field by Butler made it 8-6 before Perry singled to second base. Unfortunately, the Lyons could not walk it off as Courtney Collins flew out to center field to end the game.
Perry took the loss for the Lady Lyons, working two innings in the pitching circle. She gave up four hits, five runs that were all earned, and walked four while striking out one. West appeared in relief and threw five innings for Lyon County, giving up six hits, three runs, and walking two.
Cadence Coker earned the victory for Union County, working over three innings while allowing nine hits, four runs, two earned, walking three, and striking out two. Jenkins grabbed the save, working over three innings while allowing five hits, two runs, one walk, and struck out one.
At the Sun’s deadline, Lyon County led Union County 12-5 with two home runs by Calista Collins.
Union County 8, Lyon County 6
Union County 1 4 1 0 0 2 0 — 8-10-3
Lyon County 1 0 0 3 0 0 2 — 6-14-1
WP: C Coker; LP: L Perry
2B: UCHS — L Hunley 2, T Windell, J Tackett; LCHS — L Perry, E West, C Collins, C Collins
HR: LCHS — H Butler
TB: UCHS — L Hunley 5, T Windell 3, J Tackett 3, A Hargrove 1, J Meadors 1, B Walsh 1; LCHS — H Butler 5, L Perry 4, E West 3, C Collins 3, L Davis 2, C Collins 2, J Coursey 1, R Graham 1
RECORDS: Union County (9-11); Lyon County (6-7)
