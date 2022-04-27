The Lady Tornado and Lady Lakers took to the softball field for the second time in 10 days on Tuesday night. The last showcase was for a shot at the Kentucky 2A state tournament where Calloway County came up with the 7-2 victory.
Tuesday night’s game presented a closer score, but the same outcome, as the Lady Lakers came to Paducah and left with the 6-3 win.
Calloway County got out to an early lead thanks to a three-run opening inning. Carson McReynolds played a huge at-bat with the bases loaded and two outs on the board with a fly ball double to clear the bases and allow Preslee Phillips, Kallie Franklin and Reese Settle cross home plate.
Tilghman had a chance to put some runs on the board with two runners on bases after A White was beamed by a pitch and Rosie Minter was intentionally walked. Unfortunately for the Lady Tornado, those runs would have to wait.
The Lady Lakers would make it a 5-0 game after the top of the third after Emerson Grogan scored the fourth on a line drive error by R Settle and the fifth came when McReynolds hit a fielder’s choice to center field to bring home Laila Clark.
In the bottom of the third the Lady Tornado found a way to get a run on the board thanks to Minter. After intentionally being walked twice before, Calloway took their chances on the .441 hitter with the bases loaded. She knocked up a sacrifice fly ball to shortstop, giving Anistyn Thomas enough time to make it home for the first run.
The Tilghman defense would hold their own and keep their opponents from running up the score for a few innings and capitalized with a few more of their own in the bottom of the fourth. Tilghman had once again loaded the bases and they were given the next run as Thomas was sent walking. The third run came in much the same way when Trinity Parrish was beamed and sent to first and Serenity McCoy walked freely home.
Several quick scoreless innings led to a 6-3 ball game heading into the top of the seventh. Calloway was able to add one more run to the board in the form of a sacrifice fly ball by Ashlynn Brazzell to allow Grogan to score what would be the final Laker run.
Lydia Wiley looked to keep the Lady Tornado alive with the first at-bat of the final inning with a line drive double to right field. She would unfortunately be left stranded on second base after three quick outs followed, ending the game 6-3.
Tilghman will play Marshall County on Thursday, April 28 and return home on Monday, May 2. Calloway will continue their road journey with McCracken County, also on April 28 and won’t return for another home game until May 5 when they host Marshall County.
Calloway County 6, Paducah Tilghman 3
Calloway County 3020001 — 6-4-2
Paducah Tilghman 0012000 — 3-7-5
2B: PT — L Wiley; CC — C McReynolds
TB: PT — L Wiley 3, A Thomas 2, A White 1, C Ware 1, M Bobbitt 1; CC — C McReynolds 2, P Phillips 1, R Settle 1, B Grogan 1.
RECORD: Paducah Tilghman (12-11), Calloway County (14-5-1)
