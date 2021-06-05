MAYFIELD — The Calloway County softball team's season will continue in regional tournament play after an 11-0 victory over Paducah Tilghman at Graves County's Lady Eagle Field on Saturday.
Junior Isabel Housden shut down Paducah Tilghman in the pitching circle with a complete-game shutout with four strikeouts, only allowing three hits on 57 pitches and 17 batters faced.
Backing Housden was a powerhouse offense that collected 12 hits, eight RBIs and 11 runs in five innings against three Lady Tornado pitchers.
The Lady Lakers collected two runs in the bottom of the first before Tilghman recorded its first out of the inning. Junior Adison Hicks would score on a passed ball in the inning, while senior Paige Kramer scored on sophomore Emerson Grogan's RBI double.
Calloway (25-10) added another run on a triple to right field by sophomore Carson McReynolds, scoring Emerson Grogan to make it 3-0. McReynolds would make it 4-0, scoring on a passed ball.
Tilghman (12-17) collected its first hit in the top of the second when junior Rosie Minter singled to center field. In the attempt to make it a double, Minter would be called out at second base on the throw.
The Lady Tornado brought in freshman Reagan Hartman to relieve senior Hanna Scott in the pitching circle during the bottom half of the second. The crafty lefthander allowed one hit in the inning before collecting three outs.
Calloway would push the game out of reach for the Lady Tornado in the top half of the fourth by plating two more runs on a triple by eighth-grader Bailee Grogan. On the hit, freshman Preslee Phillips and senior Kylie Stallings quickly scored to make the game 6-0.
The Lady Lakers scored again quickly as Hicks doubled on a fly ball to Tilghman's center fielder, allowing Bailee Grogan to score.
The final three runs would come across during the bottom of the fifth inning, starting with Bailee Grogan hitting a line drive and reaching on an error, scoring freshman Reese Settle.
It would become 9-0 as Hicks collected another single, scoring McReynolds and advancing Bailee Grogan to second base. The next batter, Kramer, would double to left field to make it 11-0, with Hicks and Bailee Grogan scoring.
Kramer ended her day going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Hicks, Emerson Grogan and McReynolds each went 2-for-3 at the plate in the win.
Hicks (two runs, two hits, two RBIs), Kramer (one run, three hits, two RBIs), Emerson Grogan (one run, two hits, one RBI), Phillips (one run, one hit), McReynolds (two runs, two hits, one RBI), Stallings (one run, one hit) and Bailee Grogan (two runs, one hit, two RBIs) collected 12 hits for Calloway.
Tilghman collected three hits in the loss from Minter, Hartman and sophomore Lydia Wiley.
Scott took the loss for the Lady Tornado, appearing in one inning and allowing four runs on three hits. The senior walked one in her outing.
Hartman appeared in relief, going three innings while allowing three runs on six hits. She struck out one and walked one.
Eighth-grader Mia Bobbitt relieved Hartman and threw less than one inning. Bobbitt struck out one while allowing four runs on three hits.
