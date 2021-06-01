MURRAY — Calloway County’s Lady Lakers opened strong and finished stronger to rally from being down 5-4 after five innings to claiming the Fourth District Softball Tournament crown by a 7-5 margin against two-time reigning district and region champs Marshall County Monday.
It was the Lady Lakers’ first district title since 2017 when they also defeated the Lady Marshals.
Calloway County, which had downed crosstown rival Murray on Saturday in the tournament semifinals 3-0, got rolling in the second inning with a home run shot over the left field wall by Kylie Stallings that also scored Reese Settle, who had reached base on a walk.
Next batter Bailee Grogan hit a line drive into centerfield for a single and then was sent home with a deep shot to left by Adison Hicks for a 3-0 advantage.
In the bottom of the fourth frame, Marshall County evened things, starting with a Presley Jezik two-RBI triple off relief pitcher Caitlyn Powers that scored both Cayson Conner from second base and Kinley Edwards from first. Riley Piercefield eventually hit a sacrifice fly to right that scored Jezik to knot the game.
Calloway (24-10) broke the tie in the fifth when Grogan singled to centerfield to score Hicks. But the Lady Marshals (24-12) wrestled the lead away in the bottom half of the frame when Jezik’s two-out hard liner to Powers scored Layne Pea from third and McKenzie Elkins took a bases loaded walk to push ahead, 5-4.
Hicks’ double in the top of the sixth with the bases loaded pushed the Lady Lakers ahead once more, 6-5, which was followed by Paige Kramer’s sac fly off reliever Gracelyn Darnall for the 7-5 lead that would stand as the winning total.
Hicks led Calloway’s bats by going 2-for-3 with three RBI and Stallings was 2-for-2 with two RBI. Charley Pursley and Jezik both went 2-for-4 at the plate for Marshall County.
Junior Izzy Housden worked five total innings divided over the first through third and sixth and seventh frames. She allowed three hits and one run and issued only two walks. Powers worked two frames and allowed five hits and four earned runs with two walks and two strikeouts.
Marshall County grad Gabbie Lovett worked 5 1/3 innings with eight hits to Calloway with four walks and a pair of strikeouts.
Both teams advance to the First Region tournament to be played at Graves County High School.
Fourth District All-Tournament Softball Team
Calloway County: Kylie Stallings, Izzy Housden, Adison Hicks, Bailee Grogan, Reese Settle.
Marshall County: Cayson Conner, Charley Pursley, Kinley Edwards, Riley Piercefield.
Murray: Kylie Chapman, Angela Gierhart, Makenzie Turley.
