MURRAY — The Calloway County Lady Lakers will get their Fourth District Championship rematch against Marshall County after their 59-52 overtime win over Murray on Saturday at the CFSB Center.
“I was really just proud of how our kids finished and how they brought up the intensity,” Calloway head coach Valerie Waller said. “I was begging there for a long time for them to just pick it up and they finally did. I feel like once Skylar (Waller) picked up her game, everyone else just followed along and gained the confidence they needed.”
Waller, an eighth-grader, led all scorers with 24 points, six coming from 3-pointers. Waller has led her team in points all season and currently sits with over 400, recording 19 per contest.
“I thought we started the game strong and ended the game strong. We had too many turnovers in the first half, and I felt like that caused a lot of trouble for us. But I’m super proud of how our kids played toward the end,” Waller added. “I just forget sometimes that Skylar’s an eighth-grader because she doesn’t play like an eighth-grader and with Elle (Carson) being hurt this season, it made her really have to step up, and I feel like that helped prepare her for today.”
With 14 seconds left in the final quarter, it was senior Elle Carson that sent the 46-46 game into overtime. Sophomore Addi Schumacher struck first in overtime with a 3-point shot, giving the Lady Lakers (18-5) the lead for the first time since the second quarter.
Madison Futrell and Carson shared a combined 21 points. Out of Futrell’s 11, nine points came from 3-point shots. For Carson’s tally of 10, six came from 3-pointers. In addition, Schumacher and Sunny Clark evenly divided their combined 14 points to assist in the victory.
For Murray (8-9), Makenzie Turley recorded 18 points with six coming from 3-pointers. Alyssa Daughrity and Angela Gierhart shared a combined 25 points between the two in the loss. Daughrity went 1-for-2 at the free throw line.
The Lady Lakers will match up against the Lady Marshals on Monday night at the CFSB Center with a 5:30 p.m. tip-off. The two went head to head last season in the Fourth District Championship at Reed Conder Gymnasium. In the last championship, the Lady Marshals defeated Calloway 56-45.
Calloway Co 14 9 6 17 13 – 59
Murray 16 13 9 8 6 – 52
CALLOWAY CO: Waller 24, Futrell 11, Carson 10, Schumacher 7, Clark 7. Field goals: 7/23. 3-pointers: 9/17 (Futrell 3, Waller 2, Carson 2, Clark, Schumacher). Free throws: 18/21. Fouls: 11. Record: 18-5.
MURRAY: Turley 18, Daughrity 15, Gierhart 10, Oakley 6, Campbell 3. Field goals: 18/35. 3-pointers: 4/9 (Turley 2, Campbell, Oakley). Free throws: 4/13. Fouls: 15. Record: 8-9.
