Paducah Tilghman, Calloway County

The Lady Lakers defeated the Blue Tornado in a four-set contest with a 25-18, 17-25, 25-20, 25-15 victory at Otis Dining Gymnasium.

The Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado hosted the visiting Calloway County Lady Lakers at Otis Dining Gymnasium on Thursday night. The Lady Lakers defeated the Blue Tornado in a four-set contest with a 25-18, 17-25, 25-20, 25-15 victory.

Like the Thursday night battle, the previous contest between the two on August 24 ended with a four-set victory for Calloway County.

