The Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado hosted the visiting Calloway County Lady Lakers at Otis Dining Gymnasium on Thursday night. The Lady Lakers defeated the Blue Tornado in a four-set contest with a 25-18, 17-25, 25-20, 25-15 victory.
Like the Thursday night battle, the previous contest between the two on August 24 ended with a four-set victory for Calloway County.
Despite the Lady Lakers winning, Paducah Tilghman fought through the first set and remained within reach of Calloway County. However, once Calloway County pushed ahead, the Blue Tornado defense could not keep the Lakers at bay, falling 25-18.
Paducah Tilghman controlled the second set, with Destiny Elder and Ma Kel Ridgeway leading the Blue Tornado. Although Calloway County kept it close for most of the set, Paducah Tilghman’s serving and controlled defense allowed them to remain ahead of the Lakers. With Ridgeway commanding, Paducah Tilghman remained within reach of the entire contest, winning the second set with a 25-17 finish.
Heading into the third set, Calloway County controlled most of the contest until the end when Paducah Tilghman struck back with Elder serving. The Blue Tornado continued to fight back, but the Lady Lakers took advantage of minor errors to claim the set with a 25-20 finish. The fourth set was all Calloway County from an early run until the final serve, with libero Gracie Turner serving. The Lady Lakers claimed their second win over Paducah Tilghman with a 25-15 finish.
Calloway County (5-4) will face Marshall County next Tuesday, while Paducah Tilghman (3-12) will travel to Community Christian Academy.
