The Lady Eagles played the Lady Lakers in their one and only Fourth District tournament game. Calloway County came out strong at the beginning of the first with a 7-0 run, and CFS quickly fell behind. At the end of the quarter, however, the Lady Eagles came together to close the gap, ending the quarter at 9-11, only a 2-point deficit.
It was a slow start to the second quarter for the Lady Eagles as they struggled to hit shots. The Lady Lakers once again pulled ahead, though hope was not gone, as Calloway did not have a lead that was insurmountable.
After the half, Calloway County’s offense was proving to be a challenge, and Christian Fellowship’s defense was lagging behind. The Lady Eagles were fighting hard in the fourth, communicating well and showing good hustle.
Jayden Jackson helped fire up her team after scooping two back-to-back turnovers that led to four points scored and a 39-34 ballgame at the 3-minute mark.
Both teams were fighting hard for the lead in this close game, accumulating a lot of points quickly in the final three minutes. Both teams went basket-for-basket with one another until the very end, where the Lady Lakers eventually pulled out the win. This was a hard-fought game by both teams, but a season-ender for the Lady Eagles, who had a 17-10 season and are ready to get back on the court next year.
Christian Fellowship 9 7 8 22 46
Calloway County 11 12 11 17 51
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP:
Jackson 20, Burnett 10, G. Howard 10, R. Howard 4, Warren 2. Field goals: 14/45. 3-pointers: 1/9 (Jackson 1). Free throws: 17/30. Fouls: 22. Record: 17-10.
CALLOWAY COUNTY:
Lowe 17, Futrell 10, McReynolds 8, Settle 7, Schumacher 3, Clark 2, Koch 2, Crouch 2. Field goals: 14/36. 3-pointers: 1/ 5 (Schumacher 1). Free throws: 22/35. Fouls: 22. Record: 10-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.