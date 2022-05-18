The First District championship softball game between Carlisle County and Hickman County took place on Tuesday night. The Lady Comets had won all three meetings in the regular season leading up to Tuesday night’s game, but the Lady Falcons took the game that counted, beating the home team 4-0 to take the district title.
Scoring took place right off the bat for Hickman County. All four of their runs came in the first inning, making a statement on the game.
Three straight singles from Lily Crister, Rancey Skaggs and Jacey Rose loaded the bases for the Lady Falcons, putting them in prime position to score. The first run came courtesy of Blair Byassee at the plate when she hit a ground out to first base, giving Crister the chance to score. Carly Boaz knocked a single ground ball to shortstop to score Skaggs for the second run and keep two runners on bases.
Carlisle County was able to snag the second out, but the two runners remained and as Emma Grissom took the plate to hit yet another single, Rose and Boaz would score the next two runs just before the inning came to an end.
The remainder of the game would be all defense.
From the mound Rose controlled the game. She pitched all seven innings, facing 26 batters for 88 pitches with 65 strikes. She allowed three hits, walked one and struck out five to take the win. Rhianna Thomason played the circle for Carlisle.
She allowed 10 hits, four runs and struck out two batters, while facing 31 batters and throwing 90 pitches for 68 strikes.
This is the fourth straight district title for the Lady Falcons.
Last year they beat Carlisle County 7-2, they blew out the Lady Comets 12-2 in 2019, and beat Carlisle 4-2 in 2018.
Both teams will advance to the First Region tournament as district champions and runners-up.
The region draw will take place on Thursday night where both teams will see who they will compete against for a chance at the First Region title.
The First District All-District softball team consisted of Elizabeth Pirtle of Fulton City,Kylee Hammond and McKenzie Smith of Fulton City, Karlie Gibson, Anna Russelburg, Rhianna Thomason and Rorey Eddleman of Carlisle County and Jacey Rose, Rancey Skaggs and Carly Boaz from Hickman County.
Hickman County 4, Carlisle County 0
Hickman County 4000000 4-10-2
Carlisle County 0000000 0-3-0
2B: HC — R Skaggs
TB: HC — R Skaggs 4, E Grissom 2, J Rose 2, L Crister 1, A Clark 1, C Boaz 1; CC — A Russelburg 1, L Shehorn 1, K Gibson 1.
