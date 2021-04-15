The Hickman County softball team advanced to the First Region championship game of the All “A” Classic with an 8-5 win over Carlisle County in Wednesday’s semifinals at St. Mary High School.
The Lady Comets (1-3) made a late push with four runs in the top of the seventh inning, but the Lady Falcons (8-1) were able to hold on for the victory to extend their current win streak to five games.
The Lady Falcons scored in each of the first five innings en route to taking an 8-1 lead. They scored two runs in the first frame courtesy of a Lady Comet error and an RBI single from Carly Boaz. The lead grew to 3-0 in the second via a two-out RBI single from Bella Batts.
Hickman added two more runs in the bottom of the third inning, which began with back-to-back singles from Anna Howell and Boaz. Allie Allen followed with a bunt and reached base on a Carlisle error that allowed courtesy runner Samantha Polsgrove to score. An RBI groundout from Emma Grissom put Hickman up 5-0.
An RBI double from Howell increased the lead to 6-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Lady Comets were finally able to get on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth frame after Alyssa Aikins singled and Alexis Bogle doubled. A groundout from Laney Shehorn brought Aikins home.
The Lady Falcons responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth courtesy of a sacrifice fly from Blair Byassee and a sacrifice bunt from Rancey Skaggs, increasing the lead to 8-1.
After a scoreless sixth inning, the Lady Comets put together a rally in the top of the seventh after Shehorn and Rorey Eddleman reached on an error and hit-by-pitch, respectively. A one-out single from Karlie Gibson loaded the bases, and a two-out single from Rhianna Thomason made the score 8-2. Anna Russelburg then drove in three runs with a double to right field but was later caught trying to steal third base, which ended the game.
Jacey Rose got the win in the pitching circle for Hickman, throwing 110 pitches over seven innings. She allowed five runs (one earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out nine.
Thomason pitched all six innings for Carlisle, allowing the eight runs (four earned) on 10 hits and no walks while striking out five.
Howell, Boaz and Justice Midyett finished with two hits apiece for Hickman County, and Rose had a team-high two runs. Skaggs, Batts, Howell, Boaz, Grissom and Byassee all had one RBI.
For Carlisle, Lexi Jones and Russelburg had two hits apiece, and Russelburg added a team-high three RBIs.
