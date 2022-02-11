The Murray High School Tigers and Lady Tigers took a trip to Hickman County for a First Region doubleheader on Thursday night.
First on the night was the girls game where the Lady Falcons came up with a very close 32-31 win.
Hickman controlled the ball game throughout the majority of the game minus two different tie ball games early in the first quarter.
But the first of several 3-pointers by the home team would take the score to 7-4 and the Lady Falcons wouldn’t look back. They would end the first quarter with a 10-6 lead.
Another slow scoring quarter followed, but Hickman County was still able to keep the deep balls flying, knocking down two more in the quarter for their only points in the second period. Those six points would be enough to maintain the lead going into the half as the Lady Tigers scored a 3-pointer and a free throw for four second quarter points. Hickman held a 16-10 lead going into the break.
Murray came out in the second half with a 5-0 run to cut the deficit to a single point but Hickman answered back with a 7-0 run of their own to build their lead back to 23-15.
The Lady Tigers weren’t about to give up with just over a minute left in the third quarter, they were able to draw a foul for an and one situation. The free throw would miss, but Murray would secure the rebound and put the ball right back up to finish a 6-0 run to end the quarter 23-19.
With just a three-point lead and eight minutes left to play it was still anyone’s game, but Hickman County once again would take a small 5-0 run to build to a 28-19 lead.
From there it was a battle for the Lady Tigers to climb their way back, but they did, cutting the deficit to 30-25 then 32-29. With just 31 second left Murray would get one last chance to tie the game and would launch a 3 to do so but would come up short.
They would however get the rebound and put it back up for a layup at the buzzer and would fall short 32-31.
Rancey Skaggs led the way for the Lady Falcons with 11 points, including some big 3-pointers in the second half.
Bayleigh Basch would follow with nine points, and six from Brooklyn Naranjo, all from behind the arc.
Jade Oakley led all scorers with 12 points, nine of them from downtown for the Lady Tigers. Alyssa Daughrity came up with eight points and 12 rebounds and Madeline Howell followed with four.
The Hickman County win gives them a 6-12 record with four games left in the regular season, all of which are against First Region opponents.
The loss gives Murray a 4-16 record and three games left to play, two against region opponents.
Hickman Co. 10 16 23 32
Murray 6 10 19 31
Things turned around later in the night for Murray High School when the boys took to the court. The Tigers (19-4) came up with the win over the Falcons (9-12) with a final score of 67-43.
Murray came out with the first bucket of the night but Hickman answered right back and that would continue throughout the first few minutes of play. That was until Trey Boggess started shooting. He found his hot hand early and didn’t let off the gas. He put up 11 points in the first quarter alone to help the Tigers to a 16-11 first quarter ending.
The Tigers would pick up the pace and start to run away with the game in the second quarter as others on the loaded Murray team started to find their shooting rhythms.
A 7-0 run midway through the quarter would give the Tigers a 25-12 cushion.
They would end the half with a deep ball at the buzzer by Kobe Watson to head to the locker room with a 34-18 lead. Boggess slowed down just a bit in the second quarter but still managed to add four points for 15 in the first half of play.
It’s not often that rosters grow this late in the season, but the Tigers did, with the addition of former Graves County senior Mason Grant.
Thursday’s game was the first for Grant in a Tiger uniform and knocked down three points in the third quarter to make his mark for the team.
Murray kept building on their momentum thanks to an 8-0 run to get their lead up to 48-26 and would end the third quarter with a 53-30 lead. That lead would jump to a 30-point lead at the 63-33 mark with four minutes left to play but the Falcons would snap out of it to score 10 more before the game came to an end.
At the final buzzer the Tiger held a commanding 67-43 win to advance to an impressive 20-4 record.
They were led by 21 points from Boggess, 16 from Zavion Carman and eight apiece from Grant Whitaker and Collin Wilson. Murray has just two games remaining; one against top ranked McCracken County (20-2) on Feb. 14 and will close out the regular season at Carlisle County on Feb. 17.
The Falcons were led by a pair of 11-point performances from Kelen Johnson and Garrett Ward. Eli Prince followed that up with 10 points of his own and seven for Walker McClanahan. Hickman County has three games remaining to improve on their now 9-13 season, all three are against First Region opponents.
Murray 16 34 53 67
Hickman Co. 11 18 30 43
