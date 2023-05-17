The First District Championship game took place Tuesday night in Fulton, KY between the Hickman County Lady Falcons and Carlisle County Lady Comets. For the fifth year in a row, the Lady Falcons came out victorious, boasting a 6-1 win at the end of the night.

“This team is very deserving of this win,” Hickman County head coach Lisa Britton said. “We have had some ups and downs this season, but our four seniors have led the way and it’s been a great testament to our program to step up and get this win, especially after losing to Carlisle twice in the regular season.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In