The First District Championship game took place Tuesday night in Fulton, KY between the Hickman County Lady Falcons and Carlisle County Lady Comets. For the fifth year in a row, the Lady Falcons came out victorious, boasting a 6-1 win at the end of the night.
“This team is very deserving of this win,” Hickman County head coach Lisa Britton said. “We have had some ups and downs this season, but our four seniors have led the way and it’s been a great testament to our program to step up and get this win, especially after losing to Carlisle twice in the regular season.”
As coach mentioned, the Lady Comets controlled the previous two games during the season with an 8-7 win and a dominant 14-4 victory most recently. But, the Lady Falcons came alive when it mattered most.
Hickman came out strong right out of the gate, scoring four quick runs to get the game moving. A big hit from McKenzie Wilber earned herself a double and brought home Abbi Clark, Brooklyn Naranjo and Carly Boaz for the three run at-bat.
Carlisle County answered back in their portion of the opening inning when Karlie Gibson connected for a line drive single to score Rorey Eddleman. Unfortunately for the Lady Comets they would come up empty handed from there and exit the inning down 4-1.
Defenses took over from there until the top of the sixth inning when the Lady Falcons scored their final two runs to earn the 6-1 victory.
Blair Byassee earned the victory from the circle. She allowed eight hits, one run two walks and struck out three on a 104-67 pitch-strike count as she pitched the entire seven-inning contest.
Rhianna Thomason controlled the circle for the Lady Comets where she too pitched the entire game. She allowed 11 hits, six runs and struck out six on a 100-69 pitch-strike count.
After the game, athletes from all four schools were named to the All-District team. From Fulton City; Madison Acosta, from Fulton County; McKenzie Smith and Makalyn Cranick, from Hickman County; Anna Howell, Blair Byassee and Abbi Clark, and from Carlisle County; Lany Shehorn, Lily Shehorn, Karlie Gibson and Alyssa Aikins.
HICKMAN COUNTY 6, CARLISLE COUNTY 1
HCKM 4 0 0 0 0 4 0 — 6-11-1
CRLS 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 -8-6
2B: HC — M. Wilber, A. Howell; CC — A. Aikins, R. Eddleman
TB: HC — A. Clark 3, M. Wilber 3, A. Howell 3, B. Naranjo 1, B. Byassee 1, C. Boaz 1, J. Byassee 1; CC — A. Aikins 3, R. Eddleman 2, L. Shehorn 1, L. Shehorn 1, K. Gibson 1, L. Jones 1, A. Russelburg 1
RECORD: Hickman County (14-15); Carlisle County (14-14)
