A strong second half effort on the defense end of the ball gave Hickman County their first win in just their second game of the season, when they played Ballard Memorial on the road Tuesday night. The Lady Falcons came out on top with just six players available and won 59-47 over the Lady Bombers (2-1), handing them their first home loss of the season.
Ballard Memorial started out strong to open the game but Hickman County kept the ball game close only trailing the Lady Bombers 12-7 after the first eight minutes of play. Senior guard Rancey Skaggs started to take things into her own hands in the second quarter with a few drives to the basket resulting in fouls drawn and an added momentum to the visiting squad. She had seven points in the second quarter as part of her 19 point night.
The home team kept their composure the remainder of the first half and sank the shots that mattered to maintain the lead. In the first half alone, the Lady Bombers sank six buckets from behind the arc including two by Nevaeh Yates, two from Bella Adams and two from AmyahSmith. Those deep shots kept the home team on top 30-21 to go into the locker room at half time.
“Our girls showed some guts,” Hickman County head coach Shayne Midyett said. “I told the girls ‘Let’s not lose our identity,’ our identity is trying to shoot the three, pass and take care of the ball and we did that tonight.”
Hickman County stepped into a full court press to start the second half of play in an attempt to wear down the Ballard Memorial offense and force turnovers. They wasted no time cutting down the deficit thanks to another nine points from Skaggs and seven from Anna Howell in the third quarter. The Lady Falcons outscored the Lady Bombers 25-10 in the opening quarter of the second half and led 46-40 going into the fourth quarter.
With one quarter remaining, the Hickman County lady Falcons kept their defensive strong while controlling the ball on offense to run down the clock. They shared the ball well to get nearly all six of them a basket in the final quarter of play while holding their opponents to just seven final quarter points.
In the end, Skaggs scored 19 points, Howell scored 12 points, Justice Midyetts added nine points, Brooklyn Naranjo and McKenzie Wilber each had eight and Bayleigh Basch finished it off with three of her own for the win.
For the Lady Bombers it was Yates who led the way with a stellar 23 points, followed by Adams, Smith and Hannah Monroe with six points apiece. Johnna Riggs added four points and Jayden Cox rounded out the Lady Bombers points with a bucket of her own.
Up next for Hickman County is a game against Dresden, TN at the Community Christian Academy Christmas tournament and for Ballard Memorial, they are scheduled to play at Graves County High School on Thursday, Dec. 16 but it is unclear whether that game will take place.
Bombers hold their own on their home court to beat Falcons 72-49
A physical Bomber vs. Falcons game took place after their female counterparts on Tuesday night. The this go around it would be the home team Ballard Memorial Bombers who would get the win thanks to their physical play throughout all four quarters.
The Bombers started off strong with a slight edge over their opponent after the first eight minutes of play. The home team led 11-9 and would bump that up to 16-9 to start edging out their opponent. They had the hot hands in the first half of play with Jam Barber knocking down 17 points in the first half including 12 of those points from behind the arc. He would finish with 25 points.
By halftime the score was 30-18 in favor of the home team, but not before Kelen Johnson put up 10 points of his own in the opening half.
“Our guys came out and competed with urgency,” Ballard Memorial head coach Jimmie Holder said. “Hickman has some good players, it was a war inside, but I was really proud of our guys and their urgency.”
That urgency rolled over into the second half, but the Falcons weren’t done fighting and nearly shot point-for-point in the third quarter to keep things interesting. Another 12 points were made by the Bombers from the three-point line in the third quarter, including six from Jamison Smith. They scored 16 points in the quarter but Johnson and his team stayed close.
Johnson scored another nine points in the third quarter to help his team get to 15 and keep the score close enough to make the final quarter of play a fun ball game. He would finish the night with 22 points.
The final quarter of play was where the Bombers came alive on offense, outscoring their opponent 26-16 in the final eight minutes. Fast break points led to buckets in the paint by Keaton Overstreet who had eight points alone in the quarter on his 12 point night. The added defensive effort paid off big in the final quarter setting the tone for the 72-49 win.
