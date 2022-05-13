Community Christian Academy played their second to last game of the season and last home game of the season hosting Hickman County on Thursday evening.
Early runs from the Lady Falcons put the Lady Warriors behind early and couldn’t recover, falling short 10-1 on the night.
The visiting Lady Falcons bounced back from a 12-0 shutout loss the night before to Carlisle County and left with 10-1 win to cap off their regular season.
Hickman got to work early getting runners of bases as Lily Crister hit a single ground ball to third base to get things going. Not long after, Jacey Rose would hit a fly ball and reach on an error deep in center field to advance to second base and would be brought home thanks to a fly ball from Blair Byasse.
CCA was able to keep its opponents from running up the score by keeping the first inning to one run and held the Lady Falcons from scoring again until the top of the third inning. The Lady Warriors offense couldn’t quite capitalize though at the plate as their first run wouldn’t come until the 4-1 mark in the bottom of the fourth.
A home run by J Rose over the left field fence would help the Lady Falcons improve to 3-0 as Rancey Skaggs also scored on the homer. The fourth run came when Samantha Polsgrove hit a ground ball single to left field but advanced all the way home on crucial CCA errors late in the top of the fourth.
The Lady Warriors were able to get on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning when Alyssa Knight stole home after her, her sister, Ava Knight and Carmella Saxton all hit singles to load the bases. The run came thanks to an overthrown ball from home to first base, giving Alyssa the room to steal home for the solo run of the game.
Hickman County got right back to work, loading the bases with their first three at-bats thanks to a single and a pair of walks. Byassa hit a fly ball and reached on an error as Crister scored the fifth run, keeping the bases loaded. Carly Boaz would bring in another run in the next at-bat on a fly out to bring home Skaggs making it a 6-1 ball game. Two quick outs later and the Lady Warrior would get back to the plate.
The Lady Falcons made quick work of the rest of the inning, getting three quick outs on a strikeout, ground out and pop out and capitalized with their final four runs in their next possession.
Crister once again got things going on offense thanks to a ground ball turned error, giving Lakyn Wilber the chance to make it home. Skaggs followed with a line drive to center field for a single, but quickly made her way to third on the throw in as Crister rounded home.
One walk later for Rose put a runner on first and third as Byasse connected for a ground ball single, giving Skaggs and Rose enough time to make it home, making it a 10-1 game.
Defense was strong for both teams the rest of the way as the score held the same for the remaining inning and a half.
Community Christian will play one more game on Saturday, May 14 when they travel to Hopkinsville for a 1 p.m. first pitch. Hickman County will now prepare for the First District tournament when they play Fulton County on Monday, May 16 with a 7:30 p.m. first pitch.
Hickman County 10, Community Christ. Academy 1
HC 1021240 — 10-9-0
CCA 0001000 — 1-5-5
2B: HC — E Grissom
HR: HC — J Rose
TB: CCA — A Knight 2, A Knight 1, E Wring 1, C Saxton 1; HC — J Rose 4, E Grissom 3, L Crister 2, R Skaggs 2, B Byasse 1, S Polsgrove 1
