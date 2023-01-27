While most First Region teams took Thursday night off, St. Mary and Hickman County’s girls basketball programs met on the hardwood for a small school battle. Hickman County now sits at 6-11 on the season after beating St. Mary, now 7-12, in a 43-30 contest.
After a slow start for both teams, the Hickman County Lady Falcons found their rhythm, out-hustling the Lady Vikings to an early 10-4 lead. Senior Bayleigh Basch capped off the opening quarter with a floater at the buzzer to go up 13-4 and a personal seven points performance.
Early foul trouble from the Lady Vikings put Hickman in the bonus from the start of the second quarter. This put the Lady Falcons on the charity stripe for six attempts, an area of the floor that hasn’t been their strongest this season. Thursday night however, they saw press, making 15-of-24 shots from the line and four in that second frame.
Coach Shane Midyett chalks the stronger shooting up to day-by-day growth from his young team.
“There have been a lot of things that we’ve gotten better at as the season has gone on and that’s definitely one of them,” Midyett said. “We were very much in control of this game in the first quarter, but they (St. Mary) speed you up and that helped them later on.”
Free throws started from the get-go in the second quarter for Hickman County, but holding the Lady Falcons to the line gave the Lady Vikings a chance to close the gap. A pair of 3-pointers from Olivia Lorch and Kaitlynn Burrus set the score at 19-12 and bucket and subsequent free throw to follow put the game to 21-15 with 55 second left before the break.
The St. Mary defense picked up from that second quarter and held strong for the remainder of the game, trapping the inbound passes and doing their best to stop their opponents at the half court line.
Despite that defensive pressure, the Lady Falcons found ways to score, mainly from the free throw line. It was a slow scoring quarter for both teams. St. Mary was held to just four points, a bucket from Burrus and Mason Clements, while Hickman attained just eight points, four from the foul line.
Steady scoring from both teams made for the most competitive quarter yet in the final minutes of play. A 13-11 quarter gave Hickman County a slight advantage, though St. Mary was able to climb from a 30-19 deficit to trailing just 39-30, but the comeback would be too little too late.
Hickman County was able to hold on the the lead and bump it to the final 43-30 to secure the win.
St. Mary will turn right back around and take on Livingston Central on the road on Friday night and Hickman County will do the same as they take on First District opponents Fulton County the same night.
Hickman County 13 9 8 13 — 43
HC: B. Basch 18, J. Midyett 12, A. Howell 8, B. Naranjo 3, M. Wilber 2
SM: K. Burrus 14, V. Becker 4, M. Clements 4, K. O’Neill 4, O. Lorch 3, C. Fleming 1
