MAYFIELD — The season will continue for the Hickman County Lady Falcons after a 6-2 win over Mayfield on Saturday during the First Region Tournament hosted by Graves County High School.
Despite Mayfield scoring the first run of the game on an RBI single by junior Emily Shelton to second base, the Lady Falcons jumped on the board in the third inning. They never looked back with junior Jacey Rose throwing in the pitching circle.
Rose went all seven innings and only allowed two runs on two hits while striking out 10 of the 27 batters she faced on 95 pitches.
Junior Lily Critser drove in the first run for Hickman County on a pop fly to left field, scoring fellow junior Rancey Skaggs to make it 1-1.
The Lady Falcons would plate another run in the bottom of the fourth when junior Emma Grissom grounded out, allowing seventh-grader Samantha Polsgove to score and advancing sophomore Carly Boaz.
Hickman would push the score to 4-1 on an RBI single by Rose to right field in the bottom of the fifth inning. On the hit, Skaggs and Critser scored as senior Bella Batts advanced to third on the throw. In the same inning, the offense of sophomore Anna Howell and Boaz gave Hickman County a bit of cushion on the scoreboard, making it 6-1.
Mayfield would stay alive despite being down, scoring one more run to make it 6-2 as seventh-grader Lexi Feagan scored on a bunt by senior Hayley Sullivan, resulting in an error at third base.
Hickman County (21-10) out-hit Mayfield (13-10) in the postseason elimination game by five.
Skaggs (two runs, one hit), Critser (one run, two hits, one RBI), Rose (one hit, two RBIs), Howell (one hit, one RBI), and Boaz (two hits, one RBI) collected hits for the Lady Falcons in the win.
Freshman Jo Jo Fox went six innings for the Lady Cardinals. Fox allowed six runs on seven hits while striking out one batter over 48 pitches.
Mayfield collected two hits in the loss from Feagan and Shelton.
