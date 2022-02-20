To determine who would meet Carlisle County in the First District Championship game, the Lady Falcons of Hickman County and Lady Pilots of Fulton County faced off in the third game of the day. It was a slow scoring game through the first three quarter with the Lady Pilots controlling the lead most of the way, but the Lady Falcons pulled out a strong fourth quarter to win 34-29.
The first quarter of play resulted in an evenly matched point-for-point style of play, although there weren’t many points on the board for either team after eight minutes. Fulton County struck first at the 5:15 mark and Hickman County would answer with a bucket of their own with just over four minutes left in the quarter. It was a 8-7 score in favor of the Lady Pilots at the end of the quarter.
Fulton would go on a 7-0 run to open the second quarter thanks to a conscious effort by the Lady Pilots of drawing fouls and getting to the free throw line. They led 15-7 midway through the quarter, would knock down one more free throw, but not before the Lady Falcons found their rhythm. They ran for a short 6-0 run to end the half down just three points, 16-13.
It was as slow scoring quarter coming out of halftime as it seemed like neither team wanted to shoot. The Lady Falcons put up three points in the quarter, all from the charity stripe while the Lady Pilots have five. Fulton County would remain in the lead with eight more minutes to play with a 21-16 advantage.
“This year we’ve used the tempo to control our game, but they (Fulton County) are long so it was hard to penetrate the paint,” Hickman County head coach Shayne Midyett said. “We had to get to the middle somehow, we were able to get it to the block some and let our bigs do the work and we were able to drop some good little dimes.”
JaMesha Brown proved to be a force to be reckoned with down the stretch for the Lady Pilots, knocking down eight of her 15 points in the fourth quarter alone. Unfortunately for Fulton County she would be the only player to put points on the board near the end.
Hickman County on the other hand made good work of finding the open shooter and drawing fouls necessary to get to the free throw line. Justice Midyett knocked down a big three late in the game and knocked down a charity stripe point when it mattered. Rancey Skaggs found herself taking four separate trips to the line where she made 7-8 to go along with a big 3-pointer of her own. A total of 14 free throws were taken by the Lady Falcons in the closing quarter, 11 resulted in points, ultimately making the difference in the game.
At the 1:55 mark Skaggs knocked down her corner three to tie the game 29-29and it would be free throws from there on out to get to 34-29 to win and advance to the district championship.
Hickman County was led by 14 points from Skaggs, eight from Mckenzie Wilber, Midyett had six, Anna Howell added four and Brooklyn Naranjo had two.
Brown led the Lady Pilots with her 15 points, TaKyiah McNeal added six, De’Ayria Kinney and Emily Scott each had three points and Hannah Murphy had two.
The Lady Falcons will advance to play Carlisle County in the First District Championship game on Monday, Feb. 21. Tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Hickman County 7 13 16 34
Fulton County 8 16 21 29
