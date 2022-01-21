After a big win on Tuesday night against Troy, TN, the Graves County Lady Eagles put together another one on Thursday night against Jackson, Mo.
This continues the Lady Eagles now 4-0 run in the middle of a six game home stretch. Locked in play by the home team led to a 54-47 win over the Lady Indians; a team with a 12-4 record before this contest.
With records as good as these two teams hold, it was expected to be a close game and the first quarter of play sure showed that. A total of six different lead changes flipped back and forth in the first eight minutes with the Lady Indians controlling it with a 16-11 lead.
Despite being down, the Lady Eagles jumped right back into action to start a run and regain the lead. That lead wouldn’t last long though as the visitors sharp shooting and second chance points proved dominant to close out the half. They would lead the remainder of the first half and hold a 29-23 lead.
“Our girls really focused and played along with the game plan,” Graves County head coach Lyndon Dunning said. “Even when they would make a run our girls would battle back. We were making a lot of defensive changes as the game went on and our girls just picked it up and understood.”
Graves started to gain momentum coming out of the locker room, quickly cutting the deficit and claiming the lead at the 33-32 mark and didn’t look back the rest of the quarter. They would bump that lead up to 40-37 by the time the quarter ended, but with a quarter to play they still would need to work hard to maintain that lead.
The fourth quarter was where the Lady Eagles really kicked it into gear, though it took a minute. At the 43-42 mark and the home team up by one, both defenses held their own and there would be a scoring drought for nearly four minutes of play. It wasn’t until senior Anna Whitaker was sent to the charity stripe that the drought ended as she sank them both.
In the fourth quarter alone, Whitaker made nine free throws, which ultimately made the difference in the game. She found a way to either power to the basket and draw the foul or get the ball in her hands when the Lady Indians were trying to stop the clock to send someone to the line. She finished the night with a team high 19 points, 10 from the charity stripe.
“Anna Whitaker, I can’t say enough about her right now,” Dunning said. “She is on a roll right now and she’s been averaging double-digits the last few weeks.”
The Lady Eagles will continue their home stint against Apollo (9-8) on Saturday before hosting Ballard Memorial on Jan. 24 to end the six game home stretch.
Graves County 11 23 40 54
Jackson, MO 16 29 37 47
