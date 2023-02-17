The Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles hosted the St. Mary Lady Vikings in both teams season-closing games before entering their respective district tournaments next week. The Lady Eagles finished their season with a 60-32 win against the Lady Vikings.

Senior Alyssa Warren put up the initial basket for the Lady Eagles, and they continued full steam ahead. Charting a colossal 30-point first quarter, the Lady Eagles drove into the basket and exhibited strong offensive strategy, all while keeping the Lady Vikings to a mere five points, thanks to a defense headed by seniors Lillian Burnett and Rhema Howard.

