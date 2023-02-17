The Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles hosted the St. Mary Lady Vikings in both teams season-closing games before entering their respective district tournaments next week. The Lady Eagles finished their season with a 60-32 win against the Lady Vikings.
Senior Alyssa Warren put up the initial basket for the Lady Eagles, and they continued full steam ahead. Charting a colossal 30-point first quarter, the Lady Eagles drove into the basket and exhibited strong offensive strategy, all while keeping the Lady Vikings to a mere five points, thanks to a defense headed by seniors Lillian Burnett and Rhema Howard.
A free throw and back-to-back buckets by Burnett made for a great start to the second quarter. The Lady Eagles continued to maintain their momentum from the first quarter. Leading all scorers was senior Jayden Jackson who continued to pull up and shoot buckets, taking 18 points into the second half, and contributing significantly to the Lady Eagles 38-point lead to end the half.
Continuing to work hard on offense, CFS put up baskets and took a 36-point lead into the final quarter, where there was a running clock throughout.
The Lady Vikings outscored the Lady Eagles 13-5 in the fourth quarter, but the massive lead established early for the Lady Eagles kept them from becoming overwhelmed and ensured their win.
The Lady Eagles will be back in action in their opening game of the Fourth District Tournament, hosted by Marshall County, on Tuesday, February 21 at 6 p.m. against the Calloway County Lady Lakers. The Lady Vikings play next in their opening game of the Second District Tournament on Tuesday, February 21 at 6 p.m. at McCracken County High School.
Christian Fellowship:30-46-55-60
Jackson 22, Burnett 17, Gracie Howard 9, Warren 4, R. Howard 3, Ava Ryan 3, Renee Shields 2, Bekah Wright 2.
Olivia Lorch 21, Kaitlynn Burrus 5, Vanessa Becker 2, Claire Fleming 2, Katie O’Neill
Vikings 95, Eagles 69
The Christian Fellowship Eagles competed against the Vikings in their final game before the postseason, falling 95-69 to end their season.
A close game at the start, the Vikings' run was fueled by their three-point shooting as they were able to exploit the zone defense run by the Eagles and gain advantageous open looks. The Eagles cut the Viking lead to 11 in the second quarter, but that is as close as it would get. The Vikings went full force, draining several back-to-back layups and 3-pointers, giving them a 51-26 lead going into halftime.
Going into the second half, CFS continued to fight, but they struggled against the press run by St. Mary’s defense, forcing an array of turnovers and leading to easy fast break points.
The charge for CFS was led by senior Andrew Dunning, leading all-scorer with a recorded 29 points, shooting 55% from behind the arc, draining 5-of-9. Even with this push from Dunning, the Eagles struggled offensively and especially on the boards, going against a physically larger team proved difficult, and CFS experienced difficulty boxing-out and coming down with a rebound.
The Vikings led 73-49 going into the fourth quarter and it seemed to be more of the same, with a final score of 95-69. Turnovers played a major role in the loss for CFS as they racked up 22 turnovers for the game, many caused by the suffocating press from St. Mary’s. This, along with lights-out shooting from the Vikings proved too much for the Eagles and they fell 7-20 to end their season.
The Eagles will be back in action on Tuesday, February 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Marshall County High School, playing the Murray High Tigers in their opening game of the Fourth District Tournament. The Vikings will host the Fort Campbell Falcons on Friday night for their final game of the season at 7:30 p.m.
Christian Fellowship:11-26-49-69
Dunning 29, Elijah Grigg 16, Jakin Burnett 8, Brady Fletcher 6, Samuel Grigg 5, Daxton Kite 5, Nate Perez 3.
Owen Mikel 20, Aidan Hahn 20, Palmer Sims 17, Daniel Willett 13, Luke Sims 12, Landon Durbin 2, Jackson Willett 2, David Deneve 2.
