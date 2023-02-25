On Friday evening, the Graves County Lady Eagles defeated the Mayfield Lady Cardinals in the Third District Championship game 55-38.
The game went over four minutes without a score, before Addaley Smith went to the free throw line and sank a pair of free throws. The scoring would not pick up from there, though as the score at the end of the first quarter was 6-3 in favor of Mayfield.
To begin the second quarter, Morgan Alexander knocked down a three-point shot and got a steal to lead to a Hannah Glisson basket and a quick timeout from the Lady Cardinals. After that point, the Lady Eagles settled in and continued to stretch their lead out. With the Lady Eagles in foul trouble, the Lady Cardinals would use free throws to cut the score back down to single digits with the score 28-19 as each team headed to the locker room.
“Whenever we start knocking down shots, we get a rhythm going and we create a pace that allows us to really relax and play,” Graves County head coach Lyndon Dunning said. “Once we settle down and play our game, we’re really hard to guard and I want to credit Hannah Glisson and Morgan Alexander, those girls knocked down some big shots early.”
The Lady Cardinals continued to work their way back into the game as they had the score within four points to open the third quarter. That’s as close as they would get though. The Lady Eagles held a 38-28 lead at the end of the quarter.
The Lady Eagles were able to keep control the score throughout the fourth quarter and it was only cut to single digits once. They went on to win the game 55-38 and capture the Third District championship trophy, while the Lady Cardinals earned the runner-up trophy. Hannah Glisson was named as the tournament’s MVP.
Graves County: Morgan Alexander, Hannah Glisson, Conlee Spann, Lillian Hayden.
Mayfield: Skylar Mandry, Lay Mayes, Addaley Smith.
Ballard Memorial: Neveah Yates, Kaylee O’Conner.
GC: M. Alexander 15, H. Glisson 14, C. Spann 8, L. Hayden 8, C. Riley 4, E. Kemp 4, A. Thompson 2.
MAY: S. Mandry 16, L. Mays 10, A. Smith 6, E. Morris 3, L. Feagin 3
