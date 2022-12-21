DRESDEN, TENNESSEE 67, CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP 54
The Lady Eagles fell to the Lady Lions of Dresden, Tennessee during last night’s Community Christian Academy Christmas Tournament championship game, taking their spot as runner-up.
The Lady Eagles fell to the Lady Lions of Dresden, Tennessee during last night’s Community Christian Academy Christmas Tournament championship game, taking their spot as runner-up.
The Lady Lions quickly took the lead with the Lady Eagles right behind them. Finding success shooting behind the three-point line, the Lady Lions were quickly amassing points, and the Lady Eagles were staying right there with them, communicating well and creating scoring opportunities through seamless passes.
Playing tough in the paint by rebounding and making their shots, the Lady Eagles were implementing a strong defensive strategy that was edging them closer to taking the lead. Tying up the game 27-27 in the second quarter, the Lady Eagles were relentless. The defense was headed by Senior Lillian Burnett, who recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds and 12 points scored. Surrendering a couple points to end the first half, the teams went into halftime with Dresden leading 30-29, half of their points coming from five three-point shots scored during the half.
Despite their efforts, the Lady Eagles could not get back on top—every time they made progress, the Lady Lions would pull slightly ahead. Both teams were playing aggressively, intent on a championship win and the third quarter concluded with the Lady Lions leading 45-41.
The lead moved back and forth between the teams at the start of the fourth quarter. Senior Jayden Jackson was a force on the court, taking balls and sacrificing her body for any chance at securing a loose ball. But once the Lady Lions took the lead near the 4:00 they were reluctant to give it back, holding it to the end. Dresden got hot, making their shots with ease, and leaving the Lady Eagles behind. The Lady Eagles, however, kept their fire, fighting with everything they had to the very last second.
Though the final score was not indicative of the Lady Eagles intense game play, Head Coach Trevor Jackson was proud of his team, citing this as their best game of the season so far.
“Even though it is a loss, from an all-around standpoint, it is probably our best game of the year against a high-caliber opponent. They are, by far, the best team we have played this year,” said Jackson. “We got our second place out of the way and now we can focus on All-A and district play and getting first place in those. That is the goal.”
Junior Gracie Howard led the team in scoring, logging 20 points, followed by Jayden Jackson with 13 points, who was also named all-tournament player.
Christian Fellowship: 15-30-41-54
Dresden: 16-29-45-67
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP:
G. Howard 20, Jackson 13, Burnett 12, Alyssa Warren 5, Rhema Howard 4. Field goals: 22/49. 3-pointers: 2/7 (G. Howard 2). Free throws: 12/14. Rebounds: 25. Fouls: 16. Record: 8-3.
DRESDEN:
Field goals: 23. 3-pointers: 9. Free throws: 12/14. Fouls: 18.
