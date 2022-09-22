The Lady Eagles hosted the Lady Marshals, and after beating them in a grueling five set match earlier this season the Lady Eagles were playing at their best. With the Lady Marshals quickly becoming overwhelmed, the cross-road rivals wrapped up their rematch in three quick sets, with Christian Fellowship sweeping the Lady Marshals, 3-0.
Christian Fellowship had a strong start, gaining the lead and never looking back.
The Lady Marshals, however, were struggling to communicate and fell behind, sinking beneath the weight of the Lady Eagles quick lead, finishing the first set (25-18).
The second and third sets were no different, with the Lady Eagles taking and maintaining the lead, leaving little room for a Marshall County comeback. The intensity of the Lady Eagles resulted in a (25-12, 25-14) finish, adding another district win to the Lady Eagles perfect record.
The statistics for the Lady Eagles are as follows: Cordia Hood two aces and five kills; Lillian Griggs one ace and seven assists; Lillian Burnett four aces, 11 kills, and two blocks; Rhema Howard one ace and eight assists; and Gracie Howard three aces, three kills, and one block.
The statistics for the Lady Marshals were not available at time of publication.
