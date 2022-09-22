Lillian Burnett

Lillian Burnett (5) blocks a hit by Sarah Bremmerkamp (20) during the Lady Eagles win against the Lady Marshals Thursday night.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Paducah Sun

The Lady Eagles hosted the Lady Marshals, and after beating them in a grueling five set match earlier this season the Lady Eagles were playing at their best. With the Lady Marshals quickly becoming overwhelmed, the cross-road rivals wrapped up their rematch in three quick sets, with Christian Fellowship sweeping the Lady Marshals, 3-0.

Christian Fellowship had a strong start, gaining the lead and never looking back.

