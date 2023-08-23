In just their second game of the 2023 season, the Graves County Lady Eagles shut out the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers Tuesday night in a 3-0 sweep. Adding to the celebration was the milestone of 2,000 career assists for senior Molly Miller.

Graves now sits on two wins with a perfect short stretch of not losing a set. Those three winning sets didn’t come easy however on Tuesday night, as Ballard Memorial forced the first set to extra points.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In