In just their second game of the 2023 season, the Graves County Lady Eagles shut out the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers Tuesday night in a 3-0 sweep. Adding to the celebration was the milestone of 2,000 career assists for senior Molly Miller.
Graves now sits on two wins with a perfect short stretch of not losing a set. Those three winning sets didn’t come easy however on Tuesday night, as Ballard Memorial forced the first set to extra points.
That set got started with a back-and-forth battle before the Lady Bombers took the lead at 4-3. The visitors led by as much as five, before the Lady Eagles fought their way back to tie things back up at 16-16. The score remained tight, staying within two points the rest of the way before a kill by Ella Morton and an ace by Audrey Smith to claim the set 26-24.
The following two sets came a little easier as Graves led from start to finish in the second set. They closed the set with a 25-16 score as Miller earned her 2,000th assist nearing the end of the set.
Set three was much of the same, though Ballard Memorial struck first. After taking a 2-1 lead the Lady Eagles looked to walk away with it. The Lady Bombers didn’t give up though, tying the game back up at 13-13 with a kill from Hala Ouderkirk and a 7-0 scoring run from Kylie Shaw at service.
Graves didn’t give up, climbing back to a four-point lead and closed the game out at 25-16.
Ella Morton led the Lady Eagles with 10 kills on the night, adding two aces. Ryleigh Belknap led with four aces 12 digs and three assists and Miller surpassed the 2,000 assist mark with 25 assists on the night.
For Ballard, it was Amyah Smith who led with seven kills, followed closely behind by Ouderkirk with five.
Up next for the Lady Eagles is a trip to Murray on Thursday to take on the Lady Tigers and will travel to Carlisle County next Tuesday. For the Lady Bombers, they will stay in action, traveling to Marshall County on Thursday, before competing in the Comet Classic over the weekend.
