Lady Eagles vs Rockcastle

Morgan Alexander goes up for two of her 19 points in Graves County’s 69-64 loss on the road on Wednesday afternoon.

 BY CONNOR CAPITO/ccapito@mayfield-messenger.com

The Graves County Lady Eagles traveled to Richmond, KY to compete in the Adams Buick GMC Holiday Hoopfest starting on Wednesday afternoon. They kicked things off with a tough one, after falling apart late in the game to Rockcastle County, resulting in a 69-64 loss in overtime.

The Lady Eagles led the entire first quarter and much of the second quarter. Then, in the later stages of the second half they started to play sloppily, failing to rebound and turning the ball over. They would enter halftime behind 34-29.

