The Graves County Lady Eagles traveled to Richmond, KY to compete in the Adams Buick GMC Holiday Hoopfest starting on Wednesday afternoon. They kicked things off with a tough one, after falling apart late in the game to Rockcastle County, resulting in a 69-64 loss in overtime.
The Lady Eagles led the entire first quarter and much of the second quarter. Then, in the later stages of the second half they started to play sloppily, failing to rebound and turning the ball over. They would enter halftime behind 34-29.
The Lady Eagles came out of halftime looking re-energized, forcing turnovers and making their shots to quickly get the lead back out of halftime.
“[At halftime], we just talked about not turning the ball over and just playing with a little bit more energy on defense,” head coach Lyndon Dunning said. “They came at us, and they were very physical. I felt like we backed down a little bit so we wanted to come out and match their energy and we did it for most of the third quarter, then in the fourth quarter, I thought we went back into that mode we did in the second quarter.”
The Lady Eagles fell back into the struggles that lost them their lead in the first half late in the fourth quarter, causing the lead to go back and forth and with less than a minute left, Rockcastle County hit a three to tie the game at 58 points leading to overtime.
Morgan Alexander and Hannah Glisson led the Lady Eagles in scoring, each with 19 points. Conlee Spann added 12 points. Glisson made all eight of her free throw attempts.
The Lady Eagles leading rebounder was Carley Riley with 10 rebounds and Glisson led the team in assists with eight.
With only 16 free throw attempts in the game, Dunning said he wants to see his team do a better job of getting to the free throw line.
Dunning said his team played really well in spurts and that they moved the ball really well and got the ball inside. He added that his team played hard but they didn’t get things done when they needed it the most.
Graves County’s journey will continue in Richmond on Thursday, when they take on the host team, Madison Central.
