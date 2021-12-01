It was all Graves County on Tuesday night at Taylor Gymnasium.
Led by senior guard Nealey Jackson’s 15 points, the Lady Eagles opened up their 2021-22 season with a dominant 82-21 win over Murray.
Thanks to an all-out team effort, Graves was able to overwhelm and frustrate the Lady Tigers all night long, forcing 28 total turnovers while scoring at will on the offensive end.
Off the bench, sophomore guard Morgan Alexander and freshman guard Addison Widelski added 12 points while freshman guard Hannah Glisson pulled down three boards and dished out three assists to go along with two points.
Following the blowout win, Graves County head coach Lyndon Dunning praised his entire team’s effort, especially his bench players.
“Our depth is what’s our strength,” Dunning said. “1-5 we may not beat everybody, but when we get to 7-8-9-10, we’ve got enough depth to wear people down. We were up 50 and had girls diving on the floor, that’s something special about our kids.”
The Lady Eagles will be back in action on Thursday night as they take on Massac County (IL) at 7 p.m. at the Marshall County HoopFest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.