MAYFIELD — The Graves County Lady Eagles rebounded from their Friday night loss to Marshall County with a blowout win over Hickman County on Saturday night, defeating the Lady Falcons, 62-40.
“That (Marshall) game could’ve sat with us,” Graves County head coach Lyndon Dunning said. “If we had a week to sit around, I think there would have been a lot of negativity, but we came out tonight and took care of business early. We were able to play a lot of different kids and get ourselves ready for matchups with Ballard, Mayfield and Obion Central next week.”
Graves received a balanced scoring effort against the Lady Falcons, finishing the night with three players in double figures.
Senior forward Avery Myatt narrowly missed a double-double, scoring 12 points and hauling in nine rebounds.
Sophomore guard Morgan Alexander torched Hickman from deep on Saturday night, pouring in 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting.
In addition to Alexander’s success from beyond the arc, the Lady Eagles as a team had a solid shooting night, pouring in threes at a 38% clip.
Graves will return to the court next week for district matchups with Ballard Memorial on Tuesday night, Mayfield on Friday night and a regular season game with Obion Central (Tennessee) on Saturday night.
Hickman County14 4 9 13 — 40
Graves County21 17 13 11 — 62
Hickman: Wilkey 10, Midyett 9, Bartolo 5, Skaggs 5, Lester 4, Rushing 4, Busch 3.
Field goals: 14-38. 3-pointers: 7-22 (Midyett 3, Wilkey 2, Busch, Skaggs). Free throws: 5-6. Rebs: 16. Asts: 6. TO: 16. Fouls: 8. Record: 7-2.
Graves: Alexander 12, Myatt 12, Carter 10, Jackson 10, Harris 7, Spann 7, Glisson 2, Widleski 2.
Field goals: 24-62. 3-pointers: 7-19 (Alexander 4, Harris, Jackson, Spann). Rebs: 31. Asts: 14. TO: 7. Free throws: 7-9. Fouls: 9. Record: 9-1.
Eagles down Hickman, Thompson scores 26The Graves County Eagles are clicking at the right time.
The Eagles picked up their second straight win on Saturday night, taking down the Hickman County Falcons, 79-61.
Following a statement win over Marshall County Friday night and a narrow loss to McCracken County earlier in the week, the Eagles appear to be finding their groove with the addition of senior guards Drew Thompson and Markus Isaiah.
Thompson led the way once again on Saturday night, tying his season-high with 26 points.
Senior forward John Ben Brown continued his strong play in the paint, finishing the night with seven points and eight boards.
“I thought we did a lot of good things on both ends of the floor tonight,” Graves County head coach Josh Frick said. “We kind of got off to a slow start, but we were able to settle in and create some turnovers which allowed us to get some easy buckets.”
Frick added although his team has seen improvement over the last two weeks, there’s still work to be done before March.
“We still have a long way to go, but we are right there in the mix,” Frick said. “We’re playing well and we have a big week next week getting into district play for the first time. I like where we’re at, but at the same time I don’t think we’re anywhere near a finished product yet.”
One positive takeaway for the Falcons on Saturday night was the play of sophomore guard Kelen Johnson, as he notched a double-double on 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Graves County will be back in action Tuesday night as they travel to La Center to take on Ballard Memorial at 7:30 p.m.
Hickman County11 11 11 28 — 61
Graves County9 27 21 22 — 79
Hickman: Johnson 20, Midyett 13, Prince 11, Ward 10, Hayden 7.
Field goals: 20-50. 3-pointers: 4-11 (Midyett 2, Ward 2). Free throws: 17-19. Rebs: 28. Asts: 5. TO: 14. Fouls: 11. Record: 4-6.
Graves: Thompson 26, Flint 11, Brown 7, Isaiah 7, Jones 6, Oliver 6, Pigg 6, Gibson 5, Hayden 3, Carrico 2.
Field goals: 30-61. 3-pointers: 8-24 (Thompson 4, Flint, Gibson, Hayden, Isaiah). Free throws: 11-13. Rebs: 27. Asts: 19. TO: 4. Fouls: 17. Record: 6-4.
